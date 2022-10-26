Lirik Lagu Lucky Ones – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Outside, yeah
The real world is calling out
All of the noise is getting too loud
Expectations
Are being pushed to my direction
Telling me, that it's for my own good
I feel so done
Trying to be the number one
And all I wanna do is run
Take it slow and know that
We're the lucky ones
Never ever lose our voice
To be the lucky ones
Don't make a life a blur while we are young
Take in the oxygen and don't pretend
That the sun don't shine for us
We're still the lucky ones
On the fast lane (fast lane)
Too fast to stop, I'm missing out on
Everything that I care about (that I care about)
Had to be (to be)
Something I'm not, no matter what
Telling me, to lose my sanity (lose my sanity)
I feel so done
Trying to be the number one
And all I wanna do is run
Take it slow and know that
We're the lucky ones
Never ever lose our voice
To be the lucky ones
(Never ever, never ever lose our voice)
