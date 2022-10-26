Lirik Lagu Lucky Ones – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky Ones – Jaz

Outside, yeah

The real world is calling out

All of the noise is getting too loud

Expectations

Are being pushed to my direction

Telling me, that it's for my own good

I feel so done

Trying to be the number one

And all I wanna do is run

Take it slow and know that

We're the lucky ones

Never ever lose our voice

To be the lucky ones

Don't make a life a blur while we are young

Take in the oxygen and don't pretend

That the sun don't shine for us

We're still the lucky ones

On the fast lane (fast lane)

Too fast to stop, I'm missing out on

Everything that I care about (that I care about)

Had to be (to be)

Something I'm not, no matter what

Telling me, to lose my sanity (lose my sanity)

I feel so done

Trying to be the number one

And all I wanna do is run

Take it slow and know that

We're the lucky ones

Never ever lose our voice

To be the lucky ones

(Never ever, never ever lose our voice)