Lirik Lagu Echo – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Echo – Isyana Sarasvati
Blinded by sunlight
Darkness covered Paradise
Nature is my second home
It all makes sense now
Can tell you with a single song
Tapping feet can make us one
I think about
Two steps left
Won't make it alright
Get down low
All we need is one night
Just let the wind blow
Arms out like airplanes
I can feel it in my chest
As we echo
Let it echo echo
Has got me spinning
Clinging on to every sounds
Stars will take us back around
Searching for colors
Fireworks that touch the ground
Green is all I ever found
I think about
Two steps right
Won't make it alright
Get down low
All we need is tonight
Just let the wind blow
Arms out like airplanes
I can feel it in my chest
As we echo
Let it echo echo
Like it or not
These echoes will find you
You wear the crown
Of a thousand more
Let it echo echo
Let it echo echo
Uh
I always knew who I belong to
Huh
I always knew that if I lost you
Ocean always gonna last
And tree never dig in the past
Stand up and let the music echo
Let it echo echo
