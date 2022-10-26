Lirik Lagu Echo – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Echo – Isyana Sarasvati

Blinded by sunlight

Darkness covered Paradise

Nature is my second home

It all makes sense now

Can tell you with a single song

Tapping feet can make us one

I think about

Two steps left

Won't make it alright

Get down low

All we need is one night

Just let the wind blow

Arms out like airplanes

I can feel it in my chest

As we echo

Let it echo echo

Has got me spinning

Clinging on to every sounds

Stars will take us back around

Searching for colors

Fireworks that touch the ground

Green is all I ever found

I think about

Two steps right

Won't make it alright

Get down low

All we need is tonight

Just let the wind blow

Arms out like airplanes

I can feel it in my chest

As we echo

Let it echo echo

Like it or not

These echoes will find you

You wear the crown

Of a thousand more

Let it echo echo

Let it echo echo

Uh

I always knew who I belong to

Huh

I always knew that if I lost you

Ocean always gonna last

And tree never dig in the past

Stand up and let the music echo

Let it echo echo