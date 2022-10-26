Lirik Lagu Purpose – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Purpose – Justin Bieber
Feeling like I'm breathing my last breath
Feeling like I'm walking my last steps
Look at all of these tears I've wept
Look at all the promises that I've kept
I put my all into your hands
Here's my soul to keep
I let you in with all that I can
You're not hard to reach
And you bless me with the best gift
That I've ever known
You give me purpose
Yeah, you've given me purpose
Thinking my journey's come to an end
Sending out a farewell to my friends, for inner peace
Ask you to forgive me for my sins, oh would you please?
I'm more than grateful for the time we spent, my spirit's at ease
I put my heart into your hands
Learn the lessons you teach
No matter when, wherever I am
You're not hard to reach
And you've given me the best gift
That I've ever known
You give me purpose everyday
You give me purpose in every way
Oh, you are my everything
Oh, you are my everything
I don't know if this is wrong, because someone else is telling me that it's wrong. But I feel this so let me just like try my best not to let this happen again. We weren't necessarily put in the best position to make the best decisions
Artikel Pilihan