Lirik Lagu Purpose – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Purpose – Justin Bieber

Feeling like I'm breathing my last breath

Feeling like I'm walking my last steps

Look at all of these tears I've wept

Look at all the promises that I've kept

I put my all into your hands

Here's my soul to keep

I let you in with all that I can

You're not hard to reach

And you bless me with the best gift

That I've ever known

You give me purpose

Yeah, you've given me purpose

Thinking my journey's come to an end

Sending out a farewell to my friends, for inner peace

Ask you to forgive me for my sins, oh would you please?

I'm more than grateful for the time we spent, my spirit's at ease

I put my heart into your hands

Learn the lessons you teach

No matter when, wherever I am

You're not hard to reach

And you've given me the best gift

That I've ever known

You give me purpose everyday

You give me purpose in every way

Oh, you are my everything

Oh, you are my everything

I don't know if this is wrong, because someone else is telling me that it's wrong. But I feel this so let me just like try my best not to let this happen again. We weren't necessarily put in the best position to make the best decisions