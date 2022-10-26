Lirik Lagu What If – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What If – Mocca
What if I give you my smile?
Are you gonna stay for a while?
What if I put you in my dreams tonight?
Are you gonna stay until it's bright?
What if I give you my story?
Are you gonna listen to me?
What if I give you my heart?
Are we never gonna be apart?
Come on baby try harder
Come on baby light my fire
Come on baby be mine
'Cause you're the one I wanted to be
What if I do ignore you
Will you just walk away and cry?
What if I did disappoint you?
Are you gonna say goodbye?
Come on baby try harder
Come on baby light my fire
Come on baby be mine
'Cause you're the one I wanted to be
What if I try to catch flying snitch?
Are you gonna come with me?
What if I give you my song?
Are we gonna sing along?
Come on baby try harder
Come on baby light my fire
Come on baby be mine
'Cause you're the one I wanted to be
What if you leave me right here?
I'm right here and waiting for you
