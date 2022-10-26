Lirik Lagu What If – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What If – Mocca

What if I give you my smile?

Are you gonna stay for a while?

What if I put you in my dreams tonight?

Are you gonna stay until it's bright?

What if I give you my story?

Are you gonna listen to me?

What if I give you my heart?

Are we never gonna be apart?

Come on baby try harder

Come on baby light my fire

Come on baby be mine

'Cause you're the one I wanted to be

What if I do ignore you

Will you just walk away and cry?

What if I did disappoint you?

Are you gonna say goodbye?

Come on baby try harder

Come on baby light my fire

Come on baby be mine

'Cause you're the one I wanted to be

What if I try to catch flying snitch?

Are you gonna come with me?

What if I give you my song?

Are we gonna sing along?

Come on baby try harder

Come on baby light my fire

Come on baby be mine

'Cause you're the one I wanted to be

What if you leave me right here?

I'm right here and waiting for you

