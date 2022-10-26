Lirik Lagu Jigsaw - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jigsaw

If changin' my clothes would make you like me more

If changin' my hair would make you care

Then I'd grab the kitchen scissors

And cut myself to slivers

For you

If being more polite would keep you satisfied

If being less insane would make you stay

Then I'd be more like my sister

Say, "Thank you, ma'am and mister"

To you, for you

I've changed every part of me

Until the puzzle pieces aren't me at all

I look in the mirror, now I'm just a jigsaw-aw

You take every part of me, all of the things you need

Then the rest, you discard

I look in the mirror, now I'm just a jigsaw-aw

All I did just to make you happy

Still, you don't even fucking love me

(Jigsaw, jigsaw, jigsaw, jigsaw)

Killin' parts of myself to fit you

Clear as shit I was not the issue

If I made you like me, would I even like myself?

Pointin' out all my flaws doesn't help

Why don't you love me?

Don't you love me?

I've changed every part of me

Until the puzzle pieces aren't me at all

I look in the mirror, now I'm just a jigsaw-aw

You take every part of me, all of the things you need

Then the rest, you discard

I look in the mirror, now I'm just a jigsaw-aw

