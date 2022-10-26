Lirik Lagu Twist Me Around – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Twist Me Around – Mocca

Strolling along down the road in the evening with the moon and the sky

Hey diddle-diddle the cat on the fiddle my heart jumps over the moon

My hands are held while we're crossing the street

It's all I could hope for

Seeing your smile when I tickle your tummy is all I ever wish for

Sometimes you're sweeter than a pie made of lemon

But sometimes full of secrets like Clark Kent

Twist me around

All I need is someone who's willing to stroke my hair

Like a soft blowing breeze

My poor sentimental side

Twist me around

Strolling along down the road in the evening with the moon and the sky

Hey diddle-diddle the cat on the fiddle my heart jumps over the moon

I've always dreamed of being couple like Daisy and the

Famous Donald Duck

Harry and Sally or Bonnie and Clyde all you have to do is knock

Sometimes you're sweeter than a pie made of lemon

But sometimes full of secrets like Clark Kent

Twist me around

All I need is someone who's willing to stroke my hair

Like a soft blowing breeze

My poor sentimental side

Twist me around

All I need is someone who's willing to stroke my hair

Like a soft blowing breeze