Lirik Lagu My Little Love – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu My Little Love – Adele
Mmh, mmh
My little love
I see your eyes widen like an ocean
When you look at me so full of my emotions
I'm finding it hard to be here, sincerely
I know you feel lost, it's my fault completely
Tell me you love me
I love you a million percent
I don't recognise myself in the coldness of the daylight
So I ain't surprised you can read through all of my lies
I feel so bad to be here when I'm so guilty
I'm so far gone, and you're the only one who can save me
Oi, I feel like you don't love me
Why do you feel like that?
Do you like-like me?
You know, mommy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?
I'm holding on (barely)
Mama's got a lot to learn (it's heavy)
I'm holding on (catch me)
Mama's got a lot to learn (teach me)
Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently
(Like how?)
Just, like, hang on lemme-, my fingers are trapped
Like, um, I feel a bit confused
(Why?) I don't know
And I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing
(Oh, at all?)
At all
And that would make me go
My little love
Tell me, do you feel the way my past aches?
When you lay on me, can you hear the way my heart breaks?
I wanted you to have everything I never had
I'm so sorry if what I've done makes you feel sad
I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me
You're half me and you're half daddy
Oh
