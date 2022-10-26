Lirik Lagu My Little Love – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu My Little Love – Adele

Mmh, mmh

My little love

I see your eyes widen like an ocean

When you look at me so full of my emotions

I'm finding it hard to be here, sincerely

I know you feel lost, it's my fault completely

Tell me you love me

I love you a million percent

I don't recognise myself in the coldness of the daylight

So I ain't surprised you can read through all of my lies

I feel so bad to be here when I'm so guilty

I'm so far gone, and you're the only one who can save me

Oi, I feel like you don't love me

Why do you feel like that?

Do you like-like me?

You know, mommy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?

I'm holding on (barely)

Mama's got a lot to learn (it's heavy)

I'm holding on (catch me)

Mama's got a lot to learn (teach me)

Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently

(Like how?)

Just, like, hang on lemme-, my fingers are trapped

Like, um, I feel a bit confused

(Why?) I don't know

And I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing

(Oh, at all?)

At all

And that would make me go

My little love

Tell me, do you feel the way my past aches?

When you lay on me, can you hear the way my heart breaks?

I wanted you to have everything I never had

I'm so sorry if what I've done makes you feel sad

I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me

You're half me and you're half daddy

Oh