Lirik I’m Meant to be Loved by You – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’m Meant to be Loved by You – Imaginary Future

We're breaking the plan

Baby, I understand what you're going through

So take what we can

And we'll move to Japan if we want to

We can't be sure

What each coming day brings

In all that I've learned

I'm certain of one thing

I'm meant to be loved

I'm meant to be loved by you

Hold on to that fire

If you use it right

It can guide you

Goin' east in the night

On a one way flight

With a city view

The tables will turn

The winter becomes spring

Though we will yearn

I’ll hold on to one thing

I'm meant to be loved

I'm meant to be loved by you

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

The tables will turn

The winter becomes spring

Though we will yearn

I’ll hold on to one thing

I'm meant to be loved

I'm meant to be loved by you

We can't be sure

What each coming day brings

In all that I've learned

I'm certain of one thing

I'm meant to be loved

I'm meant to be loved by you

I'm meant to be loved

I'm meant to be loved by you

Credits