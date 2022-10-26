Lirik I’m Meant to be Loved by You – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’m Meant to be Loved by You – Imaginary Future
We're breaking the plan
Baby, I understand what you're going through
So take what we can
And we'll move to Japan if we want to
We can't be sure
What each coming day brings
In all that I've learned
I'm certain of one thing
I'm meant to be loved
I'm meant to be loved by you
Hold on to that fire
If you use it right
It can guide you
Goin' east in the night
On a one way flight
With a city view
The tables will turn
The winter becomes spring
Though we will yearn
I’ll hold on to one thing
I'm meant to be loved
I'm meant to be loved by you
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
The tables will turn
The winter becomes spring
Though we will yearn
I’ll hold on to one thing
I'm meant to be loved
I'm meant to be loved by you
We can't be sure
What each coming day brings
In all that I've learned
I'm certain of one thing
I'm meant to be loved
I'm meant to be loved by you
I'm meant to be loved
I'm meant to be loved by you
