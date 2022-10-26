Lirik Lagu I Knew This Would be Love – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Knew This Would be Love – Imaginary Future

It's funny how we met on the telephone

You and I on the edge of the unknown

Oh, in only a moment's time

I knew my heart was yours and yours was mine

When I saw you waiting at your place

Something felt familiar in your face

Oh, you smiled as if to say

I knew my heart was yours from the first day

We were right

We stood through it all

Holding tight

Whenever we fall

What we found is second to none

I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love

I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love

There were days when I thought I'd lost you

I read the letter aloud, what could I do?

Now, we're right back where we belong

Don't second guess your heart, it's never wrong

We were right

We stood through it all

Holding tight

Whenever we fall

What we found is second to none

I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love

I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love

I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love

I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love

Credits

Artis: Imaginary Future

Album: Fire Escape

Rilis: 2013

Genre: Pop, Akustik

Penulis lagu: Jesse Marc Epstein

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Knew This Would be Love – Imaginary Future

I Knew This Would be Love pertama rilis dalam album debut Imaginary Future atau yang bernama asli Jesse Marc Epstein. Gaya bermusik pria ini banyak terinspirasi dari Simon and Garfunkel.