Lirik Lagu I Knew This Would be Love – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Knew This Would be Love – Imaginary Future
It's funny how we met on the telephone
You and I on the edge of the unknown
Oh, in only a moment's time
I knew my heart was yours and yours was mine
When I saw you waiting at your place
Something felt familiar in your face
Oh, you smiled as if to say
I knew my heart was yours from the first day
We were right
We stood through it all
Holding tight
Whenever we fall
What we found is second to none
I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love
I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love
There were days when I thought I'd lost you
I read the letter aloud, what could I do?
Now, we're right back where we belong
Don't second guess your heart, it's never wrong
We were right
We stood through it all
Holding tight
Whenever we fall
What we found is second to none
I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love
I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love
I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love
I knew, I knew, I knew this would be love
Credits
Artis: Imaginary Future
Album: Fire Escape
Rilis: 2013
Genre: Pop, Akustik
Penulis lagu: Jesse Marc Epstein
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Knew This Would be Love – Imaginary Future
I Knew This Would be Love pertama rilis dalam album debut Imaginary Future atau yang bernama asli Jesse Marc Epstein. Gaya bermusik pria ini banyak terinspirasi dari Simon and Garfunkel.
