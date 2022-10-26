Lirik Lagu Cinder and Smoke – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinder and Smoke – Iron and Wine

Give me your hand

The dog in the garden row is covered in mud

And dragging your mother's clothes

Cinder and smoke

The snake in the basement

Found the juniper shade

The farmhouse is burning down

Give me your hand

And take what you will tonight, I'll give it as fast

And high as the flame will rise

Cinder and smoke

Some whispers around the trees

The juniper bends

As if you were listening

Give me your hand

Your mother is drunk as all the firemen shake

A photo from father's arms

Cinder and smoke

You'll ask me to pray for rain

With ash in your mouth

You'll ask it to burn again

Credits

Artis: Iron and Wine

Penulis lagu: Sam Beam

Album: Our Endless Numbered Days

Rilis: 2004

Genre: Alternative Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Cinder and Smoke

Cinder and Smoke adalah trek kelima dalam album Our Endless Numbered Days. Salah satu interpretasi pendengar lagu ini menyatakan bahwa lirik tersebut merupakan narasi sebuah kejadian yang dialami sang narator.

Sang narator diasumsikan merupakan seorang pria yang sedang ada di rumah peternakan bersama seorang perempuan dan orang tuanya. Ibu perempuan tersebut kemudian mabuk dan tidak sengaja memulai kebakaran di rumah tersebut.