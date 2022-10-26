Lirik Lagu Cinder and Smoke – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinder and Smoke – Iron and Wine
Give me your hand
The dog in the garden row is covered in mud
And dragging your mother's clothes
Cinder and smoke
The snake in the basement
Found the juniper shade
The farmhouse is burning down
Give me your hand
And take what you will tonight, I'll give it as fast
And high as the flame will rise
Cinder and smoke
Some whispers around the trees
The juniper bends
As if you were listening
Give me your hand
Your mother is drunk as all the firemen shake
A photo from father's arms
Cinder and smoke
You'll ask me to pray for rain
With ash in your mouth
You'll ask it to burn again
Credits
Artis: Iron and Wine
Penulis lagu: Sam Beam
Album: Our Endless Numbered Days
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Alternative Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Cinder and Smoke
Cinder and Smoke adalah trek kelima dalam album Our Endless Numbered Days. Salah satu interpretasi pendengar lagu ini menyatakan bahwa lirik tersebut merupakan narasi sebuah kejadian yang dialami sang narator.
Sang narator diasumsikan merupakan seorang pria yang sedang ada di rumah peternakan bersama seorang perempuan dan orang tuanya. Ibu perempuan tersebut kemudian mabuk dan tidak sengaja memulai kebakaran di rumah tersebut.
