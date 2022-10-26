Lirik Lagu Time After Time – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time After Time – Iron and Wine
Lying in my bed, I hear the clock tick and think of you
Caught up in circles, confusion is nothing new
Flashback, warm nights almost left behind
Suitcases of memories, time after
Sometimes you picture me, I'm walking too far ahead
You're calling to me, I can't hear what you've said
Then you say, "Go slow" I fall behind
The second hand unwinds
If you're lost, you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall, I will catch you, I'll be waiting
Time after time
After my picture fades and darkness has turned to gray
Watching through windows, you're wondering if I'm OK
Secrets stolen from deep inside
The drum beats out of time
If you're lost, you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting
Time after time
If you're lost, you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Credits
Artis: Iron and Wine
Penulis lagu: Cyndi Lauper dan Rob Hyman
Album: Time After Time
Rilis: 2016
Genre: Pop, Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Time After Time
Artikel Pilihan