Lirik Lagu Time After Time – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time After Time – Iron and Wine

Lying in my bed, I hear the clock tick and think of you

Caught up in circles, confusion is nothing new

Flashback, warm nights almost left behind

Suitcases of memories, time after

Sometimes you picture me, I'm walking too far ahead

You're calling to me, I can't hear what you've said

Then you say, "Go slow" I fall behind

The second hand unwinds

If you're lost, you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall, I will catch you, I'll be waiting

Time after time

After my picture fades and darkness has turned to gray

Watching through windows, you're wondering if I'm OK

Secrets stolen from deep inside

The drum beats out of time

If you're lost, you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time

If you're lost, you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Credits

Artis: Iron and Wine

Penulis lagu: Cyndi Lauper dan Rob Hyman

Album: Time After Time

Rilis: 2016

Genre: Pop, Rock

