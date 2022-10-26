Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Sober - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Sober
This party's shit, wish we could dip
Go anywhere but here
Don't take a hit, don't kiss my lips
And please don't drink more beer
I'ma crawl outta the window now
'Cause I don't like anyone around
Kinda hope you're followin' me out
But this is definitely not my crowd
Nineteen, but you act twenty-five now
Knees weak, but you talk pretty fly, wow
Ripped jeans and a cup that you just downed
Take me where the music ain't too loud
Trade drinks, but you don't even know her
Save me 'til the party is over
Kiss me in the seat of your Rover
Real sweet, but I wish you were sober
I wish you were sober
(Wish you were so, wish you were so, wish you were sober)
I wish you were sober
Trip down the road, walking you home
You kiss me at your door
Pullin' me close, beg me, "Stay over"
But I'm over this roller-coaster
I'ma crawl outta the window now
Getting good at saying, "Gotta bounce"
Honestly, you always let me down
And I know we're not just hangin' out
Nineteen, but you act twenty-five now
Knees weak, but you talk pretty fly, wow
Ripped jeans and a cup that you just downed
Take me where the music ain't too loud
Trade drinks, but you don't even know her
Save me 'til the party is over
Kiss me in the seat of your Rover
Real sweet, but I wish you were sober
I wish you were sober
(Wish you were so, wish you were so, wish you were sober)
I wish you were sober
