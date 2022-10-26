Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Sober - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Sober

This party's shit, wish we could dip

Go anywhere but here

Don't take a hit, don't kiss my lips

And please don't drink more beer

I'ma crawl outta the window now

'Cause I don't like anyone around

Kinda hope you're followin' me out

But this is definitely not my crowd

Nineteen, but you act twenty-five now

Knees weak, but you talk pretty fly, wow

Ripped jeans and a cup that you just downed

Take me where the music ain't too loud

Trade drinks, but you don't even know her

Save me 'til the party is over

Kiss me in the seat of your Rover

Real sweet, but I wish you were sober

I wish you were sober

(Wish you were so, wish you were so, wish you were sober)

I wish you were sober

Trip down the road, walking you home

You kiss me at your door

Pullin' me close, beg me, "Stay over"

But I'm over this roller-coaster

I'ma crawl outta the window now

Getting good at saying, "Gotta bounce"

Honestly, you always let me down

And I know we're not just hangin' out

Nineteen, but you act twenty-five now

Knees weak, but you talk pretty fly, wow

Ripped jeans and a cup that you just downed

Take me where the music ain't too loud

Trade drinks, but you don't even know her

Save me 'til the party is over

Kiss me in the seat of your Rover

Real sweet, but I wish you were sober

I wish you were sober

(Wish you were so, wish you were so, wish you were sober)

I wish you were sober