Lirik Our Song – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Our Song – Niall Horan
I'll be honest
I'm all right with me
Sunday mornings
In my own bedsheets
I've been waking up alone
I haven't thought of her for days
I'll be honest
It's better off this way
But every time I think that I can get you out my head
You never, ever let me forget
'Cause
Just when I think you're gone
Hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back
To the places we used to go
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone
Baby, it's just a song on the radio
That we used to know
I'll be honest
I'm all right with me
Sunday mornings
In my own white tee
I've been waking up alone
I haven't thought of him for days
I'll be honest
It's better off this way
Every time I think that I can get you out my head
You never, ever let me forget
'Cause
Just when I think you're gone
Hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back
To the places we used to go
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone
Baby, it's just a song on the radio
That we used to know
Artikel Pilihan