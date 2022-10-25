Lirik Lagu Lonely – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Lonely – Imagine Dragons

Sometimes, I can get a little

I can get a little lonely

Sometimes, I can get a little

I can get a little lonely

Some nights, I get a little lonely

It's even when there's people all around me

Sometimes, I get a little anxious

'Cause these pills don't work the way the doctor played it

I'm startin' to spin, needles and pins

Right on the brim, hand on a limb, takin' it in

Sleep it away, life in a day, and a day in a life

Mixing it up, checkin' it twice

Trying to breathe, starting to seize

Lights, camera, action and scene

Story of my life

Oh, love (sometimes, I can get a little)

Have mercy (I can get a little lonely)

On me (sometimes, I can get a little)

And keep me company (I can get a little lonely)

I said, "Oh, love" (sometimes, I can get a little)

"Have mercy" (I can get a little lonely)

"On me" (sometimes, I can get a little)

"And keep me company" (I can get a little lonely)

I said-

Sometimes, I smile to keep things easy

I hide in corners, hope that no one sees me

So I'm playin' the role, ridin' the bull, stuck in a hole

Takin' a bow, lookin' so proud

Look at me now, talkin' about pills in my mouth

Under the tongue, isn't it fun?

Trying to breathe, starting to seize

Lights, camera, action and scene

Story of my life, oh-oh

Oh, love (sometimes, I can get a little)

Have mercy (I can get a little lonely)

On me (sometimes, I can get a little)

And keep me company (I can get a little lonely)

I said, "Oh, love" (sometimes, I can get a little)

"Have mercy" (I can get a little lonely)

"On me" (sometimes, I can get a little)

"And keep me company" (I can get a little lonely)

I said, "Oh, love" (keep me company, I said, "Help keep me company", I said)

"Have mercy" ("Help keep me company", I said, "Oh, love")

Oh, love, can you please have mercy on me?

(Keep me company, I said, "Help keep me company", I said)

Can you keep me company? ("Help keep me company", I said, "Help-")

L-O-N-E-L-Why am I so lonely?