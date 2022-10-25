Lirik Lagu Lonely – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Lonely – Imagine Dragons
Sometimes, I can get a little
I can get a little lonely
Sometimes, I can get a little
I can get a little lonely
Some nights, I get a little lonely
It's even when there's people all around me
Sometimes, I get a little anxious
'Cause these pills don't work the way the doctor played it
I'm startin' to spin, needles and pins
Right on the brim, hand on a limb, takin' it in
Sleep it away, life in a day, and a day in a life
Mixing it up, checkin' it twice
Trying to breathe, starting to seize
Lights, camera, action and scene
Story of my life
Oh, love (sometimes, I can get a little)
Have mercy (I can get a little lonely)
On me (sometimes, I can get a little)
And keep me company (I can get a little lonely)
I said, "Oh, love" (sometimes, I can get a little)
"Have mercy" (I can get a little lonely)
"On me" (sometimes, I can get a little)
"And keep me company" (I can get a little lonely)
I said-
Sometimes, I smile to keep things easy
I hide in corners, hope that no one sees me
So I'm playin' the role, ridin' the bull, stuck in a hole
Takin' a bow, lookin' so proud
Look at me now, talkin' about pills in my mouth
Under the tongue, isn't it fun?
Trying to breathe, starting to seize
Lights, camera, action and scene
Story of my life, oh-oh
Oh, love (sometimes, I can get a little)
Have mercy (I can get a little lonely)
On me (sometimes, I can get a little)
And keep me company (I can get a little lonely)
I said, "Oh, love" (sometimes, I can get a little)
"Have mercy" (I can get a little lonely)
"On me" (sometimes, I can get a little)
"And keep me company" (I can get a little lonely)
I said, "Oh, love" (keep me company, I said, "Help keep me company", I said)
"Have mercy" ("Help keep me company", I said, "Oh, love")
Oh, love, can you please have mercy on me?
(Keep me company, I said, "Help keep me company", I said)
Can you keep me company? ("Help keep me company", I said, "Help-")
L-O-N-E-L-Why am I so lonely?
