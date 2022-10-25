Lirik Lagu On My Way - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu On My Way - Jennifer Lopez
Always knew you
Even when I didn't know you
Don't make sense, but it do
I was on my way to you
Every teardrop fell so heavy
Hurt like hell
But heaven sent me through
I was on my way to you
And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road
Pointing me straight, just taking me home
I was never lost
I was just passing through
I was on my way to you
Hope was hopeless
Faith was running
Didn't notice you were coming through
You were on your way too
And you don't believe in meant to be
But somehow you were meant for me, it's true
Yeah, you were on your way too
And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road
Pointing me straight, just taking me home
I was never lost
I was just passing through
I was on my way to you
I was on my way to you
I was on my way to you
I was on my way to you
Oh, I'm on my way
On my way to you
On my way
On my way to you
On my way
On my way to you
Oh, I'm on my way
I'm on my way (on my way)
On my way (on my way)
On my way to you, oh
