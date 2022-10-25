Lirik Lagu On My Way - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu On My Way - Jennifer Lopez

Always knew you

Even when I didn't know you

Don't make sense, but it do

I was on my way to you

Every teardrop fell so heavy

Hurt like hell

But heaven sent me through

I was on my way to you

And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road

Pointing me straight, just taking me home

I was never lost

I was just passing through

I was on my way to you

Hope was hopeless

Faith was running

Didn't notice you were coming through

You were on your way too

And you don't believe in meant to be

But somehow you were meant for me, it's true

Yeah, you were on your way too

And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road

Pointing me straight, just taking me home

I was never lost

I was just passing through

I was on my way to you

I was on my way to you

I was on my way to you

I was on my way to you

Oh, I'm on my way

On my way to you

On my way

On my way to you

On my way

On my way to you

Oh, I'm on my way

I'm on my way (on my way)

On my way (on my way)

On my way to you, oh