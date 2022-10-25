Lirik Put A Little Love on Me – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Put A Little Love on Me – Niall Horan
We fight, we get high holding on to love
We came down 'cause there was nothing holding us
Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?
Is it wrong that I still don't know my heart?
Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?
Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?
Another Friday night tryna put on a show
Do you hate the weekend 'cause nobody's calling?
I've still got so much love hidden beneath this skin
So darling
Put a little love on me
And put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there's no shadows dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
'Cause you're the only one I need
To put a little love on me
We wrote and we wrote
'Til there were no more words
We laughed and we cried
Until we saw our worst
Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?
Is it wrong that I still don't know my heart?
Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?
Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?
Another Friday night tryna put on a show
Do you hate the weekend 'cause nobody's calling?
I've still got so much love hidden beneath this skin
Will someone
Put a little love on me, yeah
Put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there's no shadow's dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
'Cause you're the only one I need
To put a little love on me
Last night I lay awake
Stuck on the things we say
And when I close my eyes, the first thing I hear you say is
Put a little love on me, yeah
Put a little love on me
When the lights come up, we're the only one's dancing
I look around and you're standing there asking
You say, you're the only one I need
So put your love on me
