Lirik Lagu Let's Get Loud - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's Get Loud - Jennifer Lopez
Ah!
Ya Jenni' llegó
Presente, jajaja (hey...)
Here we go!
Let's get loud, let's get loud
Turn the music up, let's do it
C'mon, people, let's get loud, let's get loud
Turn the music up to hear that sound
Let's get loud, let's get loud
Ain't nobody gotta tell ya what you gotta do
If you wanna live your life, live it all the way and don't you waste it
Every feeling, every beat
Can be so very sweet, you gotta taste it, mmm-hmm!
You gotta do it (you gotta do it), you gotta do it your way
You gotta prove it (you gotta prove it), you gotta mean what you say (c'mon, you know what we're here for!)
You gotta do it (do it), you gotta do it your way
You gotta prove it (prove it), you gotta mean what you say
Life's a party, make it hot
Dance don't ever stop, whatever rhythm
Every minute, every day
Take them all the way, you gotta live 'em ('cause I'ma to live my life)
You gotta do it (you gotta do it), you gotta do it your way
You gotta prove it (you gotta prove it), you gotta mean what you say
You gotta do it (do it), you gotta do it your way
You gotta prove it (prove it), you gotta mean what you say
Let's get loud, let's get loud
Turn the music up to hear that sound
Let's get loud, let's get loud
Ain't nobody gotta tell ya what you gotta do, oh no
Let's get down, let's get down
Let's get down, let's get down (it's just a party, baby, c'mon!)
Let's get loud, let's get loud
Let's get loud (pump it up!)
