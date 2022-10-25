Lirik Lagu Let's Get Loud - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's Get Loud - Jennifer Lopez

Ah!

Ya Jenni' llegó

Presente, jajaja (hey...)

Here we go!

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Turn the music up, let's do it

C'mon, people, let's get loud, let's get loud

Turn the music up to hear that sound

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Ain't nobody gotta tell ya what you gotta do

If you wanna live your life, live it all the way and don't you waste it

Every feeling, every beat

Can be so very sweet, you gotta taste it, mmm-hmm!

You gotta do it (you gotta do it), you gotta do it your way

You gotta prove it (you gotta prove it), you gotta mean what you say (c'mon, you know what we're here for!)

You gotta do it (do it), you gotta do it your way

You gotta prove it (prove it), you gotta mean what you say

Life's a party, make it hot

Dance don't ever stop, whatever rhythm

Every minute, every day

Take them all the way, you gotta live 'em ('cause I'ma to live my life)

You gotta do it (you gotta do it), you gotta do it your way

You gotta prove it (you gotta prove it), you gotta mean what you say

You gotta do it (do it), you gotta do it your way

You gotta prove it (prove it), you gotta mean what you say

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Turn the music up to hear that sound

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Ain't nobody gotta tell ya what you gotta do, oh no

Let's get down, let's get down

Let's get down, let's get down (it's just a party, baby, c'mon!)

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Let's get loud (pump it up!)