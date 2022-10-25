Lirik Lagu Charger - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
25 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
Grup band Gorillaz
Grup band Gorillaz /YouTube

Lirik Lagu Charger - Gorillaz

I am the ghost
Hahahahaaaaaaaaa
Provocative
That's what I want

A cha-charger
Everything is supposed to get in
I just don't know where I'm a-getting from
A cha-charger
What is the cause of it, and
Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?
A cha-charger
What do you say now?
Thought you could use it when the flowers have grown
A cha-charger
What did you do in it?
I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi

A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger

Okay
Yeah, okay
Hahaaaaaaa

A cha-charger
Everything is supposed to get in
I just don't know where I'm a-getting from
A cha-charger
What is the cause of it, and
Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?
A cha-charger
What do you say now?
Thought you could use it when the flowers have grown
A cha-charger
What did you do in it?
I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi

A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger

I am the ghost
I am the sword
I am the ghost

I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
Everything is supposed to get in
I just don't know where I'm a-getting from
I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
What is the cause of it, and
Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?
I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
What do you say now?
Thought you could [?] when the flowers have grown
I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
What did you do in it?
I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

