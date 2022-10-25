Lirik Lagu Charger - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Charger - Gorillaz
I am the ghost
Hahahahaaaaaaaaa
Provocative
That's what I want
A cha-charger
Everything is supposed to get in
I just don't know where I'm a-getting from
A cha-charger
What is the cause of it, and
Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?
A cha-charger
What do you say now?
Thought you could use it when the flowers have grown
A cha-charger
What did you do in it?
I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
Okay
Yeah, okay
Hahaaaaaaa
A cha-charger
Everything is supposed to get in
I just don't know where I'm a-getting from
A cha-charger
What is the cause of it, and
Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?
A cha-charger
What do you say now?
Thought you could use it when the flowers have grown
A cha-charger
What did you do in it?
I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
A cha-charger
I am the ghost
I am the sword
I am the ghost
I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
Everything is supposed to get in
I just don't know where I'm a-getting from
I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
What is the cause of it, and
Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?
I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
What do you say now?
Thought you could [?] when the flowers have grown
I'm gonna take you for a ride
(A cha-charger)
What did you do in it?
I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi
