Lirik Lagu Charger - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Charger - Gorillaz

I am the ghost

Hahahahaaaaaaaaa

Provocative

That's what I want

A cha-charger

Everything is supposed to get in

I just don't know where I'm a-getting from

A cha-charger

What is the cause of it, and

Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?

A cha-charger

What do you say now?

Thought you could use it when the flowers have grown

A cha-charger

What did you do in it?

I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi

A cha-charger

A cha-charger

A cha-charger

A cha-charger

Okay

Yeah, okay

Hahaaaaaaa

A cha-charger

Everything is supposed to get in

I just don't know where I'm a-getting from

A cha-charger

What is the cause of it, and

Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?

A cha-charger

What do you say now?

Thought you could use it when the flowers have grown

A cha-charger

What did you do in it?

I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi

A cha-charger

A cha-charger

A cha-charger

A cha-charger

I am the ghost

I am the sword

I am the ghost

I'm gonna take you for a ride

(A cha-charger)

Everything is supposed to get in

I just don't know where I'm a-getting from

I'm gonna take you for a ride

(A cha-charger)

What is the cause of it, and

Well in that case, how do you know it's your own?

I'm gonna take you for a ride

(A cha-charger)

What do you say now?

Thought you could [?] when the flowers have grown

I'm gonna take you for a ride

(A cha-charger)

What did you do in it?

I bet you're racing it, I'm left in a stew, chikuchi