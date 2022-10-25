Lirik Lagu Ascension - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ascension - Gorillaz

You are now tuned into the tomb of Jehova

Play my tunes loud enough to shake the room, what's the hold up?

Heard the world is ending soon I assumed that they told ya

They tryna dinosaur us

So now it's time to go up

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The roof is on fire

She wet like Barbra Streisand

Police everywhere

It's like a nigga killed a white man

I just wanna find a baby mama 'fore the night end

So don't be coming 'round Vince

On that batter ram shit

On that 911 shit

Need a misses brown as Missy

I can have some fun with

Them slave bones make Grace Jones

Don't stop, bitch, stay focused

They hated on us since days of Moses

Let my people go crazy

Them stars falling, don't chase 'em

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

Attack on Iraq

It's on a line

Typing it fast

Then it's slipping my mind

Oh, when I'm drunk

I'm spirited back

I fall in a fire then I save myself

Then I get advantage

'Cause the feeling's so raw

In these times of sedition

Well, nothing is dull

And I'm moving into stillness

And recalling it all

And I'm a lover, just a lover, just a lover, just a lover, just a-

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

All these liberated women sitting in my lap

I'm finna catch a body like I got a gun and badge

I'm finna turn Obama to my patna 'fore he dash

Pull up to the pad, wipe my ass with the flag

I'm just playing, baby, this the land of the free

Where you can get a Glock and a gram for the cheap

Where you can live your dreams long as you don't look like me

Be a puppet on a string, hanging from a fucking tree

(Aghh!)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)

The sky's falling, baby

Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)