Lirik Lagu Ascension - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ascension - Gorillaz
You are now tuned into the tomb of Jehova
Play my tunes loud enough to shake the room, what's the hold up?
Heard the world is ending soon I assumed that they told ya
They tryna dinosaur us
So now it's time to go up
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The roof is on fire
She wet like Barbra Streisand
Police everywhere
It's like a nigga killed a white man
I just wanna find a baby mama 'fore the night end
So don't be coming 'round Vince
On that batter ram shit
On that 911 shit
Need a misses brown as Missy
I can have some fun with
Them slave bones make Grace Jones
Don't stop, bitch, stay focused
They hated on us since days of Moses
Let my people go crazy
Them stars falling, don't chase 'em
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
Attack on Iraq
It's on a line
Typing it fast
Then it's slipping my mind
Oh, when I'm drunk
I'm spirited back
I fall in a fire then I save myself
Then I get advantage
'Cause the feeling's so raw
In these times of sedition
Well, nothing is dull
And I'm moving into stillness
And recalling it all
And I'm a lover, just a lover, just a lover, just a lover, just a-
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
All these liberated women sitting in my lap
I'm finna catch a body like I got a gun and badge
I'm finna turn Obama to my patna 'fore he dash
Pull up to the pad, wipe my ass with the flag
I'm just playing, baby, this the land of the free
Where you can get a Glock and a gram for the cheap
Where you can live your dreams long as you don't look like me
Be a puppet on a string, hanging from a fucking tree
(Aghh!)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
The sky's falling, baby
Drop that ass 'fore it crash (higher)
