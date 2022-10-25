Lirik Lagu Climax – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Climax – Usher

Going nowhere fast

We've reached the climax

We're together, now we're undone

Won't commit so we choose to

Run away

Do we separate? Oh

Don't wanna give in so we both gave up

Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax

Climax

I've fallen somehow

Feet off the ground

Love is the cloud

That keeps raining down

Where are you now

When I need you around?

I'm on my knees, but it seems we're

Going nowhere fast

We've reached the climax

We're together, now we're undone

Won't commit so we choose to

Run away

Do we separate? Oh

Don't wanna give in so we both gave up

Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax

Climax

I gave my best, it wasn't enough

You get upset, we argue too much

We made a mess of what used to be love

So why do I care, I care at all?

At all

At all

At all

Going nowhere fast

We've reached the climax

We're together, now we're undone

Won't commit so we choose to

Run away

Do we separate? Oh

Don't wanna give in so we both gave up

Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax

Climax

You say it's better if we

Love each other separately

I just need you one more time

I can't get what we had out of my mind

Where are you now

When I need you around?

I'm on my knees

But it seems we're going

Nowhere fast

We've reached the climax

We're together, now we're undone

Won't commit so we choose to

Run away

Do we separate? Oh

Don't wanna give in so we both gave up

Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax

Climax

