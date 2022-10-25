Lirik Lagu Climax – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Going nowhere fast
We've reached the climax
We're together, now we're undone
Won't commit so we choose to
Run away
Do we separate? Oh
Don't wanna give in so we both gave up
Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax
Climax
I've fallen somehow
Feet off the ground
Love is the cloud
That keeps raining down
Where are you now
When I need you around?
I'm on my knees, but it seems we're
Going nowhere fast
We've reached the climax
We're together, now we're undone
Won't commit so we choose to
Run away
Do we separate? Oh
Don't wanna give in so we both gave up
Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax
Climax
I gave my best, it wasn't enough
You get upset, we argue too much
We made a mess of what used to be love
So why do I care, I care at all?
At all
At all
At all
Going nowhere fast
We've reached the climax
We're together, now we're undone
Won't commit so we choose to
Run away
Do we separate? Oh
Don't wanna give in so we both gave up
Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax
Climax
You say it's better if we
Love each other separately
I just need you one more time
I can't get what we had out of my mind
Where are you now
When I need you around?
I'm on my knees
But it seems we're going
Nowhere fast
We've reached the climax
We're together, now we're undone
Won't commit so we choose to
Run away
Do we separate? Oh
Don't wanna give in so we both gave up
Can't take it back, it's too late, we've reached the climax
Climax
