Lirik Lagu My Boo – Usher ft. Alicia Keys dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Boo – Usher ft. Alicia Keys
There's always that one person that will always have your heart
You never see it coming 'cause you're blinded from the start
Know that you're that one for me, it's clear for everyone to see
Oh baby, ooh (yeah, uh, uh, uh) (you gotta rockaway to this one, c'mon)
You will always be my boo
See, I don't know 'bout y'all, but I know about us and, uh
It's the only way we know how to rock
I don't know 'bout y'all, but I know about us and, uh
It's the only way we know how to rock
Do you remember, girl?
I was the one who gave you your first kiss
'Cause I remember, girl
I was the one who said, "Put your lips like this"
Even before all the fame
And people screaming your name
Girl, I was there when you were my baby
It started when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)
Now another brother's taken over, but it's still in your eyes (my boo)
Even though we used to argue, it's alright (my boo)
I know we haven't seen each other in a while
But you will always be my boo
I was in love with you when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)
And I see it from time to time, I still feel like (my boo)
And I can see it no matter how I try to hide (my boo)
And even though there's another man who's in my life
You will always be my boo
Yes, I remember, boy
'Cause after we kissed, I could only think about your lips
Yes, I remember, boy
The moment I knew you were the one I could spend my life with
Even before all the fame
And people screaming your name
I was there
And you were my baby
It started when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)
Now another brother's taken over, but it's still in your eyes (my boo)
Even though we used to argue, it's alright (my boo)
I know we haven't seen each other in a while
But you will always be my boo
I was in love with you when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)
And I see it from time to time, I still feel like (my boo)
And I can see it no matter how I try to hide (my boo)
And even though there's another man who's in my life
You will always be my
Oh, my oh, my oh, my oh, my, my boo
My oh, my oh, my oh, my oh, my boo
It started when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)
Now another brother's taken over, but it's still in your eyes (my boo)
Even though we used to argue, it's alright (my boo)
I know we haven't seen each other in a while
But you will always be my boo
I don't know about y'all, but I know about us and, uh
It's the only way we know how to rock
I don't know about y'all, but I know about us and, uh
It's the only way we know how to rock
It started when we were younger
My boo
