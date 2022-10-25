Lirik Lagu My Boo – Usher ft. Alicia Keys dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Boo – Usher ft. Alicia Keys

There's always that one person that will always have your heart

You never see it coming 'cause you're blinded from the start

Know that you're that one for me, it's clear for everyone to see

Oh baby, ooh (yeah, uh, uh, uh) (you gotta rockaway to this one, c'mon)

You will always be my boo

See, I don't know 'bout y'all, but I know about us and, uh

It's the only way we know how to rock

I don't know 'bout y'all, but I know about us and, uh

It's the only way we know how to rock

Do you remember, girl?

I was the one who gave you your first kiss

'Cause I remember, girl

I was the one who said, "Put your lips like this"

Even before all the fame

And people screaming your name

Girl, I was there when you were my baby

It started when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)

Now another brother's taken over, but it's still in your eyes (my boo)

Even though we used to argue, it's alright (my boo)

I know we haven't seen each other in a while

But you will always be my boo

I was in love with you when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)

And I see it from time to time, I still feel like (my boo)

And I can see it no matter how I try to hide (my boo)

And even though there's another man who's in my life

You will always be my boo

Yes, I remember, boy

'Cause after we kissed, I could only think about your lips

Yes, I remember, boy

The moment I knew you were the one I could spend my life with

Even before all the fame

And people screaming your name

I was there

And you were my baby

It started when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)

Now another brother's taken over, but it's still in your eyes (my boo)

Even though we used to argue, it's alright (my boo)

I know we haven't seen each other in a while

But you will always be my boo

I was in love with you when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)

And I see it from time to time, I still feel like (my boo)

And I can see it no matter how I try to hide (my boo)

And even though there's another man who's in my life

You will always be my

Oh, my oh, my oh, my oh, my, my boo

My oh, my oh, my oh, my oh, my boo

It started when we were younger, you were mine (my boo)

Now another brother's taken over, but it's still in your eyes (my boo)

Even though we used to argue, it's alright (my boo)

I know we haven't seen each other in a while

But you will always be my boo

I don't know about y'all, but I know about us and, uh

It's the only way we know how to rock

I don't know about y'all, but I know about us and, uh

It's the only way we know how to rock

It started when we were younger

My boo