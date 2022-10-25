Lirik Lagu Antidote – Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Antidote – Travis Scott
Don't you open up that window
Don't you let out that antidote
Poppin' pills is all we know
In the hills is all we know (Hollywood!)
Don't go through the front door (through the back!)
It's lowkey at the night show
So don't you open up that window
Don't you let out that antidote
Party on a Sunday (that was fun!)
Do it all again on Monday (one more time!)
Spent a check on a weekend (oh my God!)
I might do it all again (that's boss shit)
I just hit a three peat
Fucked three hoes I met this week (Robert Horry!)
I don't do no old hoes (oh, no, no!)
My nigga, that's a no-no (straight up!)
She just want the coco (Cocaina!)
I just want dinero (dinero)
Who that at the front door?
If it's the feds, oh-no-no-no (don't let 'em in, shhh)
Don't you open up that window
Don't you let out that antidote
Poppin' pills is all we know
In the hills is all we know (Hollywood!)
Don't go through the front door (in the back!)
It's lowkey at the night show
At the night show
At the night show (higher)
At the night show
At the night show (get lit my nigga)
At the night show
Anything can happen at the night show
Everything can happen at the night show
Ooh, at the night show
Anything can happen at the night show
Ooh, at the night show
Your bitch not at home, she at the night show
Fuckin' right, ho
Had to catch a flight for the night show
Let's get piped though
Bottles got us right though, we ain't sippin' light no
(La Flame!) I ain't got no type though
Only got one night though, we can do it twice though
It's lit at the night show
At the night show
At the night show
At the night show
At the night show
At the night show
At the night show
Anything can happen at the night show
Stackin' up day to day
Young nigga you know you gotta go get it, go get it, my nigga
They hatin', they stinkin', they waitin'
Don't be mistaken, we dyin', they stayin'
Lord I'm on fire they thinkin' I'm Satan
Callin' me crazy on different occasions
Kickin' the cameraman off of my stages
'Cause I don't like how he snappin' my angles
I'm overboard and I'm over-impatient
Over my niggas and these kids my ages
Dealin' with Mo' shit that's more complicated
Like these two bitches that might be related
H-town, you got one and you Bun B like a number one
It's late night, got a late show
If you wanna roll, I got a place where
Poppin' pills is all we know
In the hills is all we know (Hollywood!)
Don't go through the front door (through the back!)
It's lowkey at the night show
So don't you open up that window
Don't you let out that antidote
Credit
Artis: Travis Scott
Album: Rodeo (Expanded Edition)
Rilis: 2015
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis: Bryan Van Mierlo / David Guy / Ebony Oshurinde / Homer Steinweiss / Jacques Webster / Leon Michels / Nicholas Movshon / Thomas Brenneck.
Artikel Pilihan