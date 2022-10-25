Lirik Lagu Antidote – Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Antidote – Travis Scott

Don't you open up that window

Don't you let out that antidote

Poppin' pills is all we know

In the hills is all we know (Hollywood!)

Don't go through the front door (through the back!)

It's lowkey at the night show

So don't you open up that window

Don't you let out that antidote

Party on a Sunday (that was fun!)

Do it all again on Monday (one more time!)

Spent a check on a weekend (oh my God!)

I might do it all again (that's boss shit)

I just hit a three peat

Fucked three hoes I met this week (Robert Horry!)

I don't do no old hoes (oh, no, no!)

My nigga, that's a no-no (straight up!)

She just want the coco (Cocaina!)

I just want dinero (dinero)

Who that at the front door?

If it's the feds, oh-no-no-no (don't let 'em in, shhh)

Don't you open up that window

Don't you let out that antidote

Poppin' pills is all we know

In the hills is all we know (Hollywood!)

Don't go through the front door (in the back!)

It's lowkey at the night show

At the night show

At the night show (higher)

At the night show

At the night show (get lit my nigga)

At the night show

Anything can happen at the night show

Everything can happen at the night show

Ooh, at the night show

Anything can happen at the night show

Ooh, at the night show

Your bitch not at home, she at the night show

Fuckin' right, ho

Had to catch a flight for the night show

Let's get piped though

Bottles got us right though, we ain't sippin' light no

(La Flame!) I ain't got no type though

Only got one night though, we can do it twice though

It's lit at the night show

At the night show

At the night show

At the night show

At the night show

At the night show

At the night show

Anything can happen at the night show

Stackin' up day to day

Young nigga you know you gotta go get it, go get it, my nigga

They hatin', they stinkin', they waitin'

Don't be mistaken, we dyin', they stayin'

Lord I'm on fire they thinkin' I'm Satan

Callin' me crazy on different occasions

Kickin' the cameraman off of my stages

'Cause I don't like how he snappin' my angles

I'm overboard and I'm over-impatient

Over my niggas and these kids my ages

Dealin' with Mo' shit that's more complicated

Like these two bitches that might be related

H-town, you got one and you Bun B like a number one

It's late night, got a late show

If you wanna roll, I got a place where

Poppin' pills is all we know

In the hills is all we know (Hollywood!)

Don't go through the front door (through the back!)

It's lowkey at the night show

So don't you open up that window

Don't you let out that antidote

Credit



Artis: Travis Scott

Album: Rodeo (Expanded Edition)

Rilis: 2015

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Penulis: Bryan Van Mierlo / David Guy / Ebony Oshurinde / Homer Steinweiss / Jacques Webster / Leon Michels / Nicholas Movshon / Thomas Brenneck.