Lirik Lagu Under The Bottom – Ugly Kid Joe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under The Bottom – Ugly Kid Joe

Don't even know where I came from or used to be

They tell me all my thoughts are evil as can be

Don't even know what they all say

Can't even comprehend the truth

I've never known no other way and all I need to do is prove

My head is wounded by the book they've thrown at me

Nothing in focus now that I'm too blind to see

Don't even know about my past

They say I'll probably never last

I only want to let them know I only need to let it go

If it's the end of the line

There will be no tomorrow

If it's the end of the line

Then I don't need you x2

Under the bottom and over the top

No need to fight it cause it's never gonna stop

My vision's clouded from the life I lived before

My body's weak and I can't take it anymore

I'm at your mercy on my knees I'm running cold

You taught me everything and thing's I'll never know

You ain't so right to see that I can't follow through

There's nothing here for me and I can't wait for you, yeah

We've been here many times and I can't help but laugh

There's nothing left for me and I can't take it back

I've had it all before and met your twisted mind

These things I can't ignore I leave it all behind, yeah

Credit

Artis: Ugly Kid Joe

Album: Uglier Than They Used to Be

Dirilis: 2015

Genre: Pop, Rock, Indonesian Pop, Indonesian Rock