Lirik Lagu Under The Bottom – Ugly Kid Joe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under The Bottom – Ugly Kid Joe
Don't even know where I came from or used to be
They tell me all my thoughts are evil as can be
Don't even know what they all say
Can't even comprehend the truth
I've never known no other way and all I need to do is prove
My head is wounded by the book they've thrown at me
Nothing in focus now that I'm too blind to see
Don't even know about my past
They say I'll probably never last
I only want to let them know I only need to let it go
If it's the end of the line
There will be no tomorrow
If it's the end of the line
Then I don't need you x2
Under the bottom and over the top
No need to fight it cause it's never gonna stop
My vision's clouded from the life I lived before
My body's weak and I can't take it anymore
I'm at your mercy on my knees I'm running cold
You taught me everything and thing's I'll never know
You ain't so right to see that I can't follow through
There's nothing here for me and I can't wait for you, yeah
We've been here many times and I can't help but laugh
There's nothing left for me and I can't take it back
I've had it all before and met your twisted mind
These things I can't ignore I leave it all behind, yeah
Credit
Artis: Ugly Kid Joe
Album: Uglier Than They Used to Be
Dirilis: 2015
Genre: Pop, Rock, Indonesian Pop, Indonesian Rock
