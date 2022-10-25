Lirik lagu Summertime Sadness – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summertime Sadness – Lana Del Rey
Kiss me hard before you go
Summertime sadness
I just wanted you to know
That, baby, you're the best
I got my red dress on tonight
Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight
Done my hair up real big beauty queen style
High heels off, I'm feeling alive
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
Honey, I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere
Nothing scares me anymore
(1, 2, 3, 4)
Kiss me hard before you go
Summertime sadness
I just wanted you to know
That, baby, you're the best
I got that summertime, summertime sadness
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm feeling electric tonight
Cruising down the coast going 'bout 99
Got my bad baby by my heavenly side
I know if I go, I'll die happy tonight
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
Honey, I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere
Nothing scares me anymore
(1, 2, 3, 4)
Kiss me hard before you go
Summertime sadness
I just wanted you to know
That, baby, you're the best
I got that summertime, summertime sadness
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Think I'll miss you forever
Like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky
Later's better than never
Even if you're gone I'm gonna drive (drive, drive)
I got that summertime, summertime sadness
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Kiss me hard before you go
Summertime sadness
I just wanted you to know
That, baby, you're the best
I got that summertime, summertime sadness
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Born to Die – The Paradise Edition
Tahun Rilis : 2012
Fakta di Balik Lagu Summertime Sadness
Lana Del Rey merupakan penyanyi wanita yang lahir di New York. Ia merupakan seorang penyanyi dengan suara serak yang khas dan diiringi musik downtempo yang menghadirkan kesan melankolis.
Summertime Sadness merupakan lagu miliknya yang meledak di pasaran. Bahkan, ada yang menyebutkan bahwa Summertime Sadness adalah lagu musim panas seluruh dunia.
Lagu ini bercerita tentang hubungan sepasang kekasih dengan gender yang sama memutuskan untuk sama-sama bunuh diri.
Video musik dari lagu ini telah diisaksikan sebanyak 380 juta kali di Youtube. Lagu yang menjadi hit ini juga mendapatkan lebih dari 600 juta streaming di Spotify. Pada saat perilisan pertamanya, lagu ini memuncaki tangga lagu Polandia dan Ukraina. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***
