Lirik lagu Summertime Sadness – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summertime Sadness – Lana Del Rey

Kiss me hard before you go

Summertime sadness

I just wanted you to know

That, baby, you're the best



I got my red dress on tonight

Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight

Done my hair up real big beauty queen style

High heels off, I'm feeling alive



Oh, my God, I feel it in the air

Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare

Honey, I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere

Nothing scares me anymore



(1, 2, 3, 4)



Kiss me hard before you go

Summertime sadness

I just wanted you to know

That, baby, you're the best



I got that summertime, summertime sadness

S-s-summertime, summertime sadness

Got that summertime, summertime sadness

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



I'm feeling electric tonight

Cruising down the coast going 'bout 99

Got my bad baby by my heavenly side

I know if I go, I'll die happy tonight



Oh, my God, I feel it in the air

Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare

Honey, I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere

Nothing scares me anymore



(1, 2, 3, 4)



Kiss me hard before you go

Summertime sadness

I just wanted you to know

That, baby, you're the best



I got that summertime, summertime sadness

S-s-summertime, summertime sadness

Got that summertime, summertime sadness

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



Think I'll miss you forever

Like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky

Later's better than never

Even if you're gone I'm gonna drive (drive, drive)



I got that summertime, summertime sadness

S-s-summertime, summertime sadness

Got that summertime, summertime sadness

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



Kiss me hard before you go

Summertime sadness

I just wanted you to know

That, baby, you're the best



I got that summertime, summertime sadness

S-s-summertime, summertime sadness

Got that summertime, summertime sadness

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey

Album : Born to Die – The Paradise Edition

Tahun Rilis : 2012

Fakta di Balik Lagu Summertime Sadness

Lana Del Rey merupakan penyanyi wanita yang lahir di New York. Ia merupakan seorang penyanyi dengan suara serak yang khas dan diiringi musik downtempo yang menghadirkan kesan melankolis.

Summertime Sadness merupakan lagu miliknya yang meledak di pasaran. Bahkan, ada yang menyebutkan bahwa Summertime Sadness adalah lagu musim panas seluruh dunia.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang hubungan sepasang kekasih dengan gender yang sama memutuskan untuk sama-sama bunuh diri.

Video musik dari lagu ini telah diisaksikan sebanyak 380 juta kali di Youtube. Lagu yang menjadi hit ini juga mendapatkan lebih dari 600 juta streaming di Spotify. Pada saat perilisan pertamanya, lagu ini memuncaki tangga lagu Polandia dan Ukraina. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***