Lirik Lagu Replay - Zendaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Replay - Zendaya

Make it stop

Sounds so good, I just can't take no more

Turn it down, turn it up, I don't know

I don't know (know)

But don't stop (oh)

Don't move (oh), just keep it there (right there)

Keep it right there (ooh)

Keep it right there

I wanna put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go

Everywhere I go

Play you everywhere I go

Put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go (I go)

Everywhere I go (I go)

Play you everywhere I go

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

I can listen to it all day

I can listen to you all day

Yeah, you all day

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

We can start all over again

And again

Yeah

Wanna put this song on re-

Don't stop (stop)

Turn it on, turn it up, make it louder (yeah)

I don't wanna miss a single thing

I wanna hear every melody (yeah)

Beating (beating, beating)

Beating so loud you can feel it (see it, see it)

Beating (beating, beating)

Beating for you

I wanna put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go

Everywhere I go

Play you everywhere I go

Put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go (I go)

Everywhere I go (I go)

Play you everywhere I go

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

I can listen to it all day

I can listen to you all day

Yeah, you all day