Lirik lagu May I Ask – Luke Chiang ft. Alexis Kim, dan Fakta di Baliknya

May I Ask – Luke Chiang ft. Alexis Kim

May I ask you how you've been

Would I have the words to say

I've forgotten how to feel

How to call you by your name



Barely recognize you now

All your words have turned to stone

You've forgotten all my songs

You've forgotten all my love



Don't you know, you make me nervous still

You pull my thoughts apart

Though I've been tryna get you off my mind

Give me time cause it still burns my lips

To say your name out loud, my love



And by now, your smile has changed

You don't look at me the same

It's naive of me to think

That one day you'll miss my name



Promises you said you'd keep

Empty lines between the scenes

Was it wrong for me to trust?

I'm still only 17



Don't you know, you make me nervous still

You pull my thoughts apart

Though I've been tryna get you off my mind

Give me time cause it still burns my lips

To say your name out loud, my love



It's just my natural reaction to you

Making me feel like I lost sanity

And I can't help but to miss you

Though I know there's never a chance



Don't you know, you make me nervous still

You pull my thoughts apart

Though I've been tryna get you off my mind

Give me time cause it still burns my lips

To say your name out loud, my love

Credit

Artis : Luke Chiang, Alexis Kim

Album : May I Ask

Tahun Rilis : 2019

Fakta di Balik May I Ask – Luke Chiang

May I Ask adalah salah satu lagu Luke Chiang di album dengan judul yang sama. Selain lagu ini, album May I Ask juga memuat lagu-lagu lain seperti Shouldn’t Be yang sempat viral di Tiktok.

Pada lagu ini, Luke Chiang menggandeng Alexis Kim sebagai teman duetnya. Lagu yang berdurasi hampir empat menit ini telah diputar sebanyak lebih dari 24 juta kali di Spotify.

Lagu ini diproduseri oleh Stephen Moyer dan ditulis oleh Luke Chiang dan Alexis Kim sendiri. Mengusung genre r&b dan soul, lagu ini bisa menjadi rekomendasi.

Sementara itu, Luke Chiang adalah seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika dan Taiwan. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***