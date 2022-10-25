Lirik lagu May I Ask – Luke Chiang ft. Alexis Kim, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
25 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
Luke Chiang
Luke Chiang / instagram @lukaschiang

May I AskLuke Chiang ft. Alexis Kim

May I ask you how you've been
Would I have the words to say
I've forgotten how to feel
How to call you by your name

Barely recognize you now
All your words have turned to stone
You've forgotten all my songs
You've forgotten all my love

Don't you know, you make me nervous still
You pull my thoughts apart
Though I've been tryna get you off my mind
Give me time cause it still burns my lips
To say your name out loud, my love

And by now, your smile has changed
You don't look at me the same
It's naive of me to think
That one day you'll miss my name

Promises you said you'd keep
Empty lines between the scenes
Was it wrong for me to trust?
I'm still only 17

Don't you know, you make me nervous still
You pull my thoughts apart
Though I've been tryna get you off my mind
Give me time cause it still burns my lips
To say your name out loud, my love

It's just my natural reaction to you
Making me feel like I lost sanity
And I can't help but to miss you
Though I know there's never a chance

Don't you know, you make me nervous still
You pull my thoughts apart
Though I've been tryna get you off my mind
Give me time cause it still burns my lips
To say your name out loud, my love

Credit

Artis : Luke Chiang, Alexis Kim
Album : May I Ask
Tahun Rilis : 2019

Fakta di Balik May I AskLuke Chiang

May I Ask adalah salah satu lagu Luke Chiang di album dengan judul yang sama. Selain lagu ini, album May I Ask juga memuat lagu-lagu lain seperti Shouldn’t Be yang sempat viral di Tiktok.

Pada lagu ini, Luke Chiang menggandeng Alexis Kim sebagai teman duetnya. Lagu yang berdurasi hampir empat menit ini telah diputar sebanyak lebih dari 24 juta kali di Spotify.

Lagu ini diproduseri oleh Stephen Moyer dan ditulis oleh Luke Chiang dan Alexis Kim sendiri. Mengusung genre r&b dan soul, lagu ini bisa menjadi rekomendasi.

Sementara itu, Luke Chiang adalah seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika dan Taiwan. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

