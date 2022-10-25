Lirik Lagu Forever - EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

You could be my only star
You could be the moonlight
Idaero uri yeongwonhaja Forever
Girl you know you got me up
Nan mideo michyeo ttwineun heart geugeon naui deom
Yeah eodil banghwanghaesseo chajanaen pinbol
Make me feel so
Geu mueotdo neowan bigyo mothal georago
I uju geu kkeuteun mollado
Singihan iriya nega neukkyeojyeo
No matter where you are
'Cause you
You could be my only star
You could be the moonlight
Nan sesange neo hanamyeon dwae Forever
Nege dallyeoga eodumeul ttulko
Michin geu jiljuro neol aneulge
Let's make it forever, ever
Sarajijima ige kkeuchinde
Dasineun ireon sarang eomneun geol
Don't break my soul
Geu nunbitgwa mal modeun geot da Forever
Forever
Saebyeogi uril chajaomyeon
Nae onmomeuro neol ttaseuhi deopeojulge
Neodo nal anajwo
Taeyangi tteoollado nega eopsi nan chupda
(No matter where you are)
Biga onmomeul jeoksyeodo mogi malla malla
