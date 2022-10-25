Lirik Lagu Art Deco - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Art Deco – Lana Del Rey

Club queen on the downtown scene

Prowling around at night

You're not mean, you just want to be seen

Want to be wild

A little party never hurt no one, that's why it's alright

You want in but you just can't win

So you hang in the likes

You're so Art Deco, out on the floor

Shining like gun metal, cold and unsure

Baby, you're so ghetto

You're looking to score

When they all say hello

You try to ignore them

'Cause you want more (why?)

You want more (why?)

You want more (why?)

'Cause you want more

Young thing on the downtown scene

Rolling around at night

Got things, let it hit to be seen

Like you're rapper's delight

A little party never hurt no one, that's why it's alright

You want in, but you just can't win

So you stay in the lights

You're so Art Deco, out on the floor

Shining like gun metal, cold and unsure

Baby, you're so ghetto

You're looking to score

When they all say hello

You try to ignore them

'Cause you want more(why?)

You want more (why?)

You want more (why?)

'Cause you want more

A little party never hurt no one

So we stay out late

A little party never hurt no one

That's what your friends say

You put your life out on the line

You're crazy all the time

Put your life out on the line

You're crazy all the time

You're so Art Deco, out on the floor

Shining like gun metal, cold and unsure

Baby, you're so ghetto

You're looking to score

When they all say hello

You try to ignore them

'Cause you want more (why?)

You want more (why?)

You want more (why?)

'Cause you want more

A little party never hurt no one

Not you and me

A little party never hurt no one

We were born to be free

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey

Album : Honeymoon

Tahun Rilis : 2015

Produser : Kieron Menzies, Rick Nowels & Lana Del Rey