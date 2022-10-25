Lirik Lagu Art Deco - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Club queen on the downtown scene
Prowling around at night
You're not mean, you just want to be seen
Want to be wild
A little party never hurt no one, that's why it's alright
You want in but you just can't win
So you hang in the likes
You're so Art Deco, out on the floor
Shining like gun metal, cold and unsure
Baby, you're so ghetto
You're looking to score
When they all say hello
You try to ignore them
'Cause you want more (why?)
You want more (why?)
You want more (why?)
'Cause you want more
Young thing on the downtown scene
Rolling around at night
Got things, let it hit to be seen
Like you're rapper's delight
A little party never hurt no one, that's why it's alright
You want in, but you just can't win
So you stay in the lights
You're so Art Deco, out on the floor
Shining like gun metal, cold and unsure
Baby, you're so ghetto
You're looking to score
When they all say hello
You try to ignore them
'Cause you want more(why?)
You want more (why?)
You want more (why?)
'Cause you want more
A little party never hurt no one
So we stay out late
A little party never hurt no one
That's what your friends say
You put your life out on the line
You're crazy all the time
Put your life out on the line
You're crazy all the time
You're so Art Deco, out on the floor
Shining like gun metal, cold and unsure
Baby, you're so ghetto
You're looking to score
When they all say hello
You try to ignore them
'Cause you want more (why?)
You want more (why?)
You want more (why?)
'Cause you want more
A little party never hurt no one
Not you and me
A little party never hurt no one
We were born to be free
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Honeymoon
Tahun Rilis : 2015
Produser : Kieron Menzies, Rick Nowels & Lana Del Rey
