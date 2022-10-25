Lirik Lagu People Watching - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

People Watching - Conan Gray

That wasn't funny but she laughed so hard, she almost cried

They're counting months they've been together, almost 49

He's making fun of how she acted 'round the holidays

She wears a ring but they tell people that they're not engaged

They met in class for metaphysical philosophy

He tells his friends, "I like her 'cause she's so much smarter than me"

They're having talks about their futures until 4:00 a.m.

And I'm happy for them (and I'm happy for them)

But I wanna feel all that love and emotion

Be that attached to the person I'm holding

Someday, I'll be falling without caution

But for now, I'm only people watching

I'm only looking just to live through you vicariously

I've never really been in love, not seriously

I had a dream about a house behind a picket fence

Next one I choose to trust, I hope I use some common sense

But I cut people out like tags on my clothing

I end up all alone but I still keep hoping

I wanna feel all that love and emotion

Be that attached to the person I'm holding

Someday, I'll be fallin' without caution

But for now, I'm only people watching

Cut people out like tags on my clothing

I end up all alone but I still keep hoping

I won't be scared to let someone know me

Life feels so monotone but I still keep hoping

Cut people out like tags on my clothing

I end up all alone but I still keep hoping

I won't be scared to let someone know me

Life feels so monotone but I still keep hoping

I wanna feel all that love and emotion

Be that attached to the person I'm holding

Someday, I'll be falling without caution

But for now, I'm only people watching

