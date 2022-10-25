Lirik Lagu People Watching - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

People Watching - Conan Gray
That wasn't funny but she laughed so hard, she almost cried
They're counting months they've been together, almost 49
He's making fun of how she acted 'round the holidays
She wears a ring but they tell people that they're not engaged
They met in class for metaphysical philosophy
He tells his friends, "I like her 'cause she's so much smarter than me"
They're having talks about their futures until 4:00 a.m.
And I'm happy for them (and I'm happy for them)
But I wanna feel all that love and emotion
Be that attached to the person I'm holding
Someday, I'll be falling without caution
But for now, I'm only people watching
I'm only looking just to live through you vicariously
I've never really been in love, not seriously
I had a dream about a house behind a picket fence
Next one I choose to trust, I hope I use some common sense
But I cut people out like tags on my clothing
I end up all alone but I still keep hoping
I wanna feel all that love and emotion
Be that attached to the person I'm holding
Someday, I'll be fallin' without caution
But for now, I'm only people watching
Cut people out like tags on my clothing
I end up all alone but I still keep hoping
I won't be scared to let someone know me
Life feels so monotone but I still keep hoping
Cut people out like tags on my clothing
I end up all alone but I still keep hoping
I won't be scared to let someone know me
Life feels so monotone but I still keep hoping
I wanna feel all that love and emotion
Be that attached to the person I'm holding
Someday, I'll be falling without caution
But for now, I'm only people watching
