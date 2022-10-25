Lirik Lagu Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

Falling too fast to prepare for this

Tripping in the world could be dangerous

Everybody circling, it's vulturous

Negative, nepotist

Everybody waiting for the fall of man

Everybody praying for the end of times

Everybody hoping they could be the one

I was born to run, I was born for this

Whip, whip

Run me like a racehorse

Pull me like a ripcord

Break me down and build me up

I wanna be the slip, slip

Word upon your lip, lip

Letter that you rip, rip

Break me down and build me up

Whatever it takes

'Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

'Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Yeah, take me to the top I'm ready for

Whatever it takes

'Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes

Always had a fear of being typical

Looking at my body feeling miserable

Always hanging on to the visual

I wanna be invisible

Looking at my years like a martyrdom

Everybody needs to be a part of 'em

Never be enough, I'm the prodigal son

I was born to run, I was born for this

Whip, whip

Run me like a racehorse

Pull me like a ripcord

Break me down and build me up

I wanna be the slip, slip

Word upon your lip, lip

Letter that you rip, rip

Break me down and build me up

Whatever it takes

'Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

'Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Yeah, take me to the top, I'm ready for

Whatever it takes

'Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes