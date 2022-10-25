Lirik Lagu I Think I Wanna Text You – Vaultboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Think I Wanna Text You – Vaultboy

I think I wanna text you

But I don't know what I would say

We didn't leave it on the best note

But I don't wanna be afraid

Remember talking after midnight?

Remember tryna stay awake?

Remember feeling just a little bit less alone on the next day?

'Cause I do, I aye

Every second with you running circles in my brain

I do, I aye

Do you remember all the plans we made?

I do

I think I wanna call you

I wonder if you'd call me back

'Cause I can hear it when you're smiling

And I can feel it when you're mad

Remember talking 'bout our exes?

Remember laughing through the pain?

Remember feeling just a little bit less alone on the next day?

'Cause I do, I aye

Every second with you running circles in my brain

I do, I aye

Do you remember all the plans we made?

I do

Up late for no damn reason

I always end up thinking

You're still the only person

That's living rent-free inside my head

Don't know if I'm still healing

I wonder what you're feeling

And if you have a reason, would you wanna see me?

'Cause I would

I would

'Cause I do, I aye

Every second with you running circles in my brain

I do, I aye

Do you remember all the plans we made?

I do

(I do, I, I do)

I do, I aye

Do you remember all the plans we made?

I do

Dirilis: 2022

Artis: Vaultboy

Album: Vaultboy

Penulis lagu: Hampus Petter Lindvall, Jeremiah Daly