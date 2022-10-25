Lirik Lagu I Think I Wanna Text You – Vaultboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Think I Wanna Text You – Vaultboy
I think I wanna text you
But I don't know what I would say
We didn't leave it on the best note
But I don't wanna be afraid
Remember talking after midnight?
Remember tryna stay awake?
Remember feeling just a little bit less alone on the next day?
'Cause I do, I aye
Every second with you running circles in my brain
I do, I aye
Do you remember all the plans we made?
I do
I think I wanna call you
I wonder if you'd call me back
'Cause I can hear it when you're smiling
And I can feel it when you're mad
Remember talking 'bout our exes?
Remember laughing through the pain?
Remember feeling just a little bit less alone on the next day?
'Cause I do, I aye
Every second with you running circles in my brain
I do, I aye
Do you remember all the plans we made?
I do
Up late for no damn reason
I always end up thinking
You're still the only person
That's living rent-free inside my head
Don't know if I'm still healing
I wonder what you're feeling
And if you have a reason, would you wanna see me?
'Cause I would
I would
'Cause I do, I aye
Every second with you running circles in my brain
I do, I aye
Do you remember all the plans we made?
I do
(I do, I, I do)
I do, I aye
Do you remember all the plans we made?
I do
Dirilis: 2022
Artis: Vaultboy
Album: Vaultboy
Penulis lagu: Hampus Petter Lindvall, Jeremiah Daly
