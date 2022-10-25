Lirik Lagu Without Me – Eminem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without Me – Eminem

Obie Trice, real name no gimmicks

Two trailer park girls go round the outside

Round the outside, round the outside

Two trailer park girls go round the outside

Round the outside, round the outside

Guess who's back?

Back again

Shady's back

Tell a friend

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back?

I've created a monster

'Cause nobody wants to see Marshall no more

They want Shady, I'm chopped liver

Well, if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya

A little bit of weed mixed with some hard liquor

Some vodka that'll jump start my heart quicker

Than a shock when I get shocked at the hospital

By the doctor when I'm not co-operating

When I'm rockin' the table while he's operating

You waited this long, now stop debating

'Cause I'm back, I'm on the rag and ovulating

I know that you got a job, Ms. Cheney

But your husband's heart problem's complicating

So the FCC won't let me be

Or let me be me, so let me see

They try to shut me down on MTV

But it feels so empty, without me

So, come on and dip, bum on your lips

Jump back, jiggle a hip and wiggle abit

And get ready, 'cause this is about to get heavy

I just settled all my lawsuits, f- you Debbie!