Lirik Lagu Without Me – Eminem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without Me – Eminem
Obie Trice, real name no gimmicks
Two trailer park girls go round the outside
Round the outside, round the outside
Two trailer park girls go round the outside
Round the outside, round the outside
Guess who's back?
Back again
Shady's back
Tell a friend
Guess who's back? Guess who's back?
Guess who's back? Guess who's back?
Guess who's back? Guess who's back?
Guess who's back?
I've created a monster
'Cause nobody wants to see Marshall no more
They want Shady, I'm chopped liver
Well, if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya
A little bit of weed mixed with some hard liquor
Some vodka that'll jump start my heart quicker
Than a shock when I get shocked at the hospital
By the doctor when I'm not co-operating
When I'm rockin' the table while he's operating
You waited this long, now stop debating
'Cause I'm back, I'm on the rag and ovulating
I know that you got a job, Ms. Cheney
But your husband's heart problem's complicating
So the FCC won't let me be
Or let me be me, so let me see
They try to shut me down on MTV
But it feels so empty, without me
So, come on and dip, bum on your lips
Jump back, jiggle a hip and wiggle abit
And get ready, 'cause this is about to get heavy
I just settled all my lawsuits, f- you Debbie!
