Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Zendaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 25 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB
Lirik lagu Butterflies yang dinyanyikan Zendaya.
Lirik lagu Butterflies yang dinyanyikan Zendaya. /YouTube/Zendaya

Butterflies - Zendaya

Wait a minute
Every time you're near
My body's getting reckless
Hope I don't regret this
Wait a minute
The way you make me feel
I can't keep my focus
It's too much to resist
I'm over being under your spell
It keeps blinding me
Was too blind to see, yeah
I'm not the only one that you tell
That I'm the only one
But my heart keeps telling me the perfect lie
You rip me up with every last goodbye
I don't wanna say forever
It's just another now or never
So heart don't let me trust these butterflies
I don't trust these butterflies
'Cause they fool me every time
Wait a minute
You want another try
Like the time before
Then a million more
Wait a minute
I'm ready to fly
No need to read your mind
I can read the signs
I'm over being under your spell
It keeps blinding me
Was too blind to see, yeah
I'm not the only one that you tell
That I'm the only one
But my heart keeps telling me the perfect lie
You rip me up with every last goodbye
I don't wanna say forever
It's just another now or never
So heart don't let me trust these butterflies
I don't trust these butterflies
'Cause they fool me every time
You wanna catch me before I'm gone
But I'm already there
Yeah, I'm already there
You wanna stop me from moving on
But I'm already there
Yeah, I'm already there
My heart keeps telling me the perfect lie
You rip me up with every last goodbye
I don't wanna say forever
It's just another now or never
So heart don't let me trust these butterflies
I don't trust these butterflies
'Cause they fool me every time

Credit

Artis: Zendaya
Album: Zendaya
Rilis: 2013
Genre: R&B/Soul dan U&K.
Penulis lagu: Sam Watters, Clarence Coffee, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johson, dan Marcus Lomax

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Butterdlies - Zendaya

Butterflies merupakan lagu yang dirilis penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Zendaya pada 2013.

Mantan bintang Disney ini aktif menjadi penyanyi sejak 2009. Sepanjang karier musiknya, dia sudah merilis beberapa lagu, termasuk lagu Butterflies ini.

Butterflies merupakan lagu hasil produksi The Monsters and the Strangerz dan ditulis oleh Sam Watters, Clarence Coffee, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johson, dan Marcus Lomax .

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang perasaan seseorang yang tidak percaya atas kepergian orang yang dicintainya. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***

