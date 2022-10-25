Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Zendaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Butterflies - Zendaya

Wait a minute

Every time you're near

My body's getting reckless

Hope I don't regret this

Wait a minute

The way you make me feel

I can't keep my focus

It's too much to resist

I'm over being under your spell

It keeps blinding me

Was too blind to see, yeah

I'm not the only one that you tell

That I'm the only one

But my heart keeps telling me the perfect lie

You rip me up with every last goodbye

I don't wanna say forever

It's just another now or never

So heart don't let me trust these butterflies

I don't trust these butterflies

'Cause they fool me every time

Wait a minute

You want another try

Like the time before

Then a million more

Wait a minute

I'm ready to fly

No need to read your mind

I can read the signs

I'm over being under your spell

It keeps blinding me

Was too blind to see, yeah

I'm not the only one that you tell

That I'm the only one

But my heart keeps telling me the perfect lie

You rip me up with every last goodbye

I don't wanna say forever

It's just another now or never

So heart don't let me trust these butterflies

I don't trust these butterflies

'Cause they fool me every time

You wanna catch me before I'm gone

But I'm already there

Yeah, I'm already there

You wanna stop me from moving on

But I'm already there

Yeah, I'm already there

My heart keeps telling me the perfect lie

You rip me up with every last goodbye

I don't wanna say forever

It's just another now or never

So heart don't let me trust these butterflies

I don't trust these butterflies

'Cause they fool me every time

Credit

Artis: Zendaya

Album: Zendaya

Rilis: 2013

Genre: R&B/Soul dan U&K.

Penulis lagu: Sam Watters, Clarence Coffee, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johson, dan Marcus Lomax

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Butterdlies - Zendaya

Butterflies merupakan lagu yang dirilis penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Zendaya pada 2013.

Mantan bintang Disney ini aktif menjadi penyanyi sejak 2009. Sepanjang karier musiknya, dia sudah merilis beberapa lagu, termasuk lagu Butterflies ini.

Butterflies merupakan lagu hasil produksi The Monsters and the Strangerz dan ditulis oleh Sam Watters, Clarence Coffee, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johson, dan Marcus Lomax .

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang perasaan seseorang yang tidak percaya atas kepergian orang yang dicintainya. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***