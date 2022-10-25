Lirik Lagu Walking in the Wind - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walking in the Wind - One Direction
A week ago you said to me
"Do you believe I'll never be too far?"
If you're lost, just look for me
You'll find me in the region of the summer stars
The fact that we can sit right here and say goodbye
Means we've already won
A necessity for apologies between you and me
Baby, there is none
We had some good times, didn't we?
We had some good tricks up our sleeve
Goodbyes are bittersweet
But it's not the end
I'll see your face again
And you will find me
Yeah, you will find me
In places that we've never been
For reasons we don't understand
Walking in the wind
Walking in the wind
Yesterday I went out to celebrate the birthday of a friend
But as we raised our glasses up to make a toast
I realised you were missing
We had some good times, didn't we?
We wore our hearts out on our sleeve
Goodbyes are bittersweet
But it's not the end
I'll see your face again
And you will find me
Yeah, you will find me
In places that we've never been
For reasons we don't understand
Walking in the wind
Walking in the wind
And I know we'll be alright, child
Just close your eyes and see
And I'll be by your side
Any time you're needing me
Oh, yeah
And you will find me
Yeah, you will find me
In places that we've never been
For reasons we don't understand
Walking in the wind
Walking in the wind
Walking in the wind
Credit
Artis: One Direction
Album: Made in the A.M
Rilis: 2015
Genre: Pop
Penulis: Jamie Scott, John Henry Ryan, Harry Edward Styles, Julian C Bunetta
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Walking in the Wind
Lagu Walking in the Wind dirilis secara global pada 13 November 2015, ditulis oleh Jamie Scott, John Henry Ryan, Harry Edward Styles, dan Julian C Bunetta.
Secara lirik, lagu ini menceritakan tentang peristiwa dalam hubungan kedua pasangan ketika salah satu pasangan memutuskan untuk move on dan melepaskan kerinduannya, namun di suatu saat nanti keduanya akan dipertemukan kembali.
Lanjutnya, lagu ini diisukan dengan kehengkangan Zayn Malik tatkala meninggalkan band One Direction pada Maret 2015.
Pesan moral dalam lagu ini mengajarkan tentang betapa pentingnya waktu yang dilalui bersama dengan teman dan arti dari perpisahan.
Artikel Pilihan