Lirik Lagu Walking in the Wind - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walking in the Wind - One Direction

A week ago you said to me

"Do you believe I'll never be too far?"

If you're lost, just look for me

You'll find me in the region of the summer stars

The fact that we can sit right here and say goodbye

Means we've already won

A necessity for apologies between you and me

Baby, there is none

We had some good times, didn't we?

We had some good tricks up our sleeve

Goodbyes are bittersweet

But it's not the end

I'll see your face again

And you will find me

Yeah, you will find me

In places that we've never been

For reasons we don't understand

Walking in the wind

Walking in the wind

Yesterday I went out to celebrate the birthday of a friend

But as we raised our glasses up to make a toast

I realised you were missing

We had some good times, didn't we?

We wore our hearts out on our sleeve

Goodbyes are bittersweet

But it's not the end

I'll see your face again

And you will find me

Yeah, you will find me

In places that we've never been

For reasons we don't understand

Walking in the wind

Walking in the wind

And I know we'll be alright, child

Just close your eyes and see

And I'll be by your side

Any time you're needing me

Oh, yeah

And you will find me

Yeah, you will find me

In places that we've never been

For reasons we don't understand

Walking in the wind

Walking in the wind

Walking in the wind

Credit

Artis: One Direction

Album: Made in the A.M

Rilis: 2015

Genre: Pop

Penulis: Jamie Scott, John Henry Ryan, Harry Edward Styles, Julian C Bunetta

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Walking in the Wind

Lagu Walking in the Wind dirilis secara global pada 13 November 2015, ditulis oleh Jamie Scott, John Henry Ryan, Harry Edward Styles, dan Julian C Bunetta.

Secara lirik, lagu ini menceritakan tentang peristiwa dalam hubungan kedua pasangan ketika salah satu pasangan memutuskan untuk move on dan melepaskan kerinduannya, namun di suatu saat nanti keduanya akan dipertemukan kembali.

Lanjutnya, lagu ini diisukan dengan kehengkangan Zayn Malik tatkala meninggalkan band One Direction pada Maret 2015.

Pesan moral dalam lagu ini mengajarkan tentang betapa pentingnya waktu yang dilalui bersama dengan teman dan arti dari perpisahan.