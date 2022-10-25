Lirik Lagu Revolving Doors - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Revolving Doors - Gorillaz

Revolving doors what have I done

Someone on the TV attempting love

Revolving doors what will I become

A redneck song

Paid up for a seven

But he only got an eight now, now

I feel that I'm paused by all the pills

I see no wrong, yeah

On a foggy day

Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston

Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston

I sit in a diner

And the Beatles play

I'm paid up for a seven

But I only got S-O-eight oh now

I feel that I'm paused by all the pills

I seem to run out here

Revolving doors

It's stormy on the eastern sea board

He got silver up his night

He paid up for three

But got only two

Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston

Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston