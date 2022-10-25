Lirik Lagu Revolving Doors - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Revolving Doors - Gorillaz
Revolving doors what have I done
Someone on the TV attempting love
Revolving doors what will I become
A redneck song
Paid up for a seven
But he only got an eight now, now
I feel that I'm paused by all the pills
I see no wrong, yeah
On a foggy day
Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston
Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston
I sit in a diner
And the Beatles play
I'm paid up for a seven
But I only got S-O-eight oh now
I feel that I'm paused by all the pills
I seem to run out here
Revolving doors
It's stormy on the eastern sea board
He got silver up his night
He paid up for three
But got only two
Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston
Revolving doors in London to a foggy day in Boston
Artikel Pilihan