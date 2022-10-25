Lirik Lagu She's Kinda Hot - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's Kinda Hot - 5 Seconds of Summer

My girlfriend's bitchin' 'cause I always sleep in

She's always screamin' when she's callin' her friends

She's kinda hot though

Yeah, she's kinda hot though

(Just a itty bitty, little bit hot)

My shrink is tellin' me I've got crazy dreams

She's also sayin' I've got low self-esteem

She's kinda hot though

Yeah, she's kinda hot though

(Just a itty bitty, little bit hot)

She put me on meds, she won't get out of my head

She's kinda hot though

(One, two, three, go!)

My friend left college 'cause it felt like a job

His mom and dad both think he's a slob

He's got a shot though (No, not really)

Yeah, he's got a shot though (No, not really; C'mon)

When you've got bigger plans that no one else understands

You've got a shot though

(My, my, that's a big plan you've got there, haha!)

They say we're losers and we're alright with that

We are the leaders of the not coming backs

But we're alright though

Yeah, we're alright though

We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

Yeah, we're alright though

(Uno, dos, tres, cuatro!)

Sometimes I'm feelin' like I'm goin' insane

My neighbor told me that I've got bad brains

But I'm alright though (We're alright though)

Yeah, we'll be alright though (We're alright though)

'Cause we're the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

And we're alright though

(One, two, three, four!)

They say we're losers and we're alright with that

We are the leaders of the not coming backs

But we're alright though (We're alright though)

Yeah, we're alright though (We're alright though)

We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

Yeah, we're alright though (We're gonna be okay)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

But we're alright though

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah, we're alright though

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene

Yeah, we're alright though

Credit

Produser: John Feldmann

Penulis: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, John Feldmann, Michael Clifford, dan Ashton Irwin

Album: Sounds Good Feels Good

Genre: Pop-punk

Fakta di Balik Lagu