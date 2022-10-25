Lirik Lagu She's Kinda Hot - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's Kinda Hot - 5 Seconds of Summer
My girlfriend's bitchin' 'cause I always sleep in
She's always screamin' when she's callin' her friends
She's kinda hot though
Yeah, she's kinda hot though
(Just a itty bitty, little bit hot)
My shrink is tellin' me I've got crazy dreams
She's also sayin' I've got low self-esteem
She's kinda hot though
Yeah, she's kinda hot though
(Just a itty bitty, little bit hot)
She put me on meds, she won't get out of my head
She's kinda hot though
(One, two, three, go!)
My friend left college 'cause it felt like a job
His mom and dad both think he's a slob
He's got a shot though (No, not really)
Yeah, he's got a shot though (No, not really; C'mon)
When you've got bigger plans that no one else understands
You've got a shot though
(My, my, that's a big plan you've got there, haha!)
They say we're losers and we're alright with that
We are the leaders of the not coming backs
But we're alright though
Yeah, we're alright though
We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene
Yeah, we're alright though
(Uno, dos, tres, cuatro!)
Sometimes I'm feelin' like I'm goin' insane
My neighbor told me that I've got bad brains
But I'm alright though (We're alright though)
Yeah, we'll be alright though (We're alright though)
'Cause we're the kings and the queens of the new broken scene
And we're alright though
(One, two, three, four!)
They say we're losers and we're alright with that
We are the leaders of the not coming backs
But we're alright though (We're alright though)
Yeah, we're alright though (We're alright though)
We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene
Yeah, we're alright though (We're gonna be okay)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
But we're alright though
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah, we're alright though
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
We are the kings and the queens of the new broken scene
Yeah, we're alright though
Credit
Produser: John Feldmann
Penulis: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, John Feldmann, Michael Clifford, dan Ashton Irwin
Album: Sounds Good Feels Good
Genre: Pop-punk
