Lirik Lagu You Make Me Want to be a Man - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 03:17 WIB
Utada Hikaru.
Utada Hikaru. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Hikaru Utada

You Make Me Want to be a Man - Utada Hikaru

I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man

The thunder and the rain called you and you came
We didn't need to say much to communicate
Now it's different; 99% is misinterpreted

I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man

Every word you say finds a home in me
Nothing that anyone could ever say
Could hurt me like this
Baby please, don't light that cigarette
Don't light that cigarette

I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man

I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man

Credit

Artis: Utada Hikaru
Album: Exodus
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Dance-pop, Electronic
Songwriter: Utada Hikaru
Produser: Utada, Teruzane Utada

Fakta di Balik Lagu 

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

