Lirik Lagu You Make Me Want to be a Man - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Make Me Want to be a Man - Utada Hikaru

I really wanna tell you something

This is just the way I am

I really wanna tell you something, but I can't

You make me want to be a man

Arguments that have no meaning

This is just the way I am

You really wanna tell me something, but you can't

You make me want to be a man

The thunder and the rain called you and you came

We didn't need to say much to communicate

Now it's different; 99% is misinterpreted

I really wanna tell you something

This is just the way I am

I really wanna tell you something, but I can't

You make me want to be a man

Arguments that have no meaning

This is just the way I am

You really wanna tell me something, but you can't

You make me want to be a man

Every word you say finds a home in me

Nothing that anyone could ever say

Could hurt me like this

Baby please, don't light that cigarette

Don't light that cigarette

I really wanna tell you something

This is just the way I am

I really wanna tell you something, but I can't

You make me want to be a man

Arguments that have no meaning

This is just the way I am

You really wanna tell me something, but you can't

You make me want to be a man

I really wanna tell you something

This is just the way I am

I really wanna tell you something, but I can't

You make me want to be a man

Arguments that have no meaning

This is just the way I am

You really wanna tell me something, but you can't

You make me want to be a man

Credit

Artis: Utada Hikaru

Album: Exodus

Rilis: 2004

Genre: Dance-pop, Electronic

Songwriter: Utada Hikaru

Produser: Utada, Teruzane Utada

