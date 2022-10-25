Lirik Lagu You Make Me Want to be a Man - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Make Me Want to be a Man - Utada Hikaru
I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man
The thunder and the rain called you and you came
We didn't need to say much to communicate
Now it's different; 99% is misinterpreted
I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man
Every word you say finds a home in me
Nothing that anyone could ever say
Could hurt me like this
Baby please, don't light that cigarette
Don't light that cigarette
I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man
I really wanna tell you something
This is just the way I am
I really wanna tell you something, but I can't
You make me want to be a man
Arguments that have no meaning
This is just the way I am
You really wanna tell me something, but you can't
You make me want to be a man
Credit
Artis: Utada Hikaru
Album: Exodus
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Dance-pop, Electronic
Songwriter: Utada Hikaru
Produser: Utada, Teruzane Utada
Fakta di Balik Lagu
