Lirik Lagu Wasted - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wasted (Murkish & Huken Nightcore Remix) - Juice WRLD

Yeah, no, no, no, no, no, no, uh

Fuck, uh, Perc'

CB on the beat, h-

Perc', mmm

Bitch, yeah, huh

Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted

Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted

Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted

Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted

Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted

Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted

Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted

Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted

Wasted

She do c- in my basement

I'm a doctor, but I'm runnin' out of patience

She told me that she tryna get closer to S-

She be talkin' to him when she in the matrix

D- why is she so d-?

She Medusa with a little Pocahontas

She been l- all my d- or somethin'

'Cause every time that we're together, I'm unconcious

Hold up, let me be honest

I know I saw her put the P- in my c-

S- 'til my eyes roll back like the old man

Just another funeral for her, god-

Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted

Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted

Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted

Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted

Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted

Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted

Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted

Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted

Wasted

She do c- in my basement

I'm a doctor, but I'm runnin' out of patience

She told me that she tryna get closer to S-

She be talkin' to him when she in the matrix

Rockstar, that's our style, these boys can't take it (yeah)

Hatin', but they're still tryna take our cadence (woah)

You're basic, brand new 'Rari when I'm racin'

Take it, let you roll my w-, please don't l- it, yeah

That's a bum b- that you chasin', ayy

Foreign with me, she a do- (woah)

I love that girl and I do like her body

I don't want the money, I just want the mo-

That's what she say when she lookin' to find me

Lil' boy I'm your father, hakuna matata

I lick that girl, get up all of that, t- her

Got trust in my hitters, used to pray for the locker

I h- from the back and my legs start to lock up

Jacuzzi that b-, I gave that girl flakka