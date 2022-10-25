Lirik Lagu Wasted - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wasted (Murkish & Huken Nightcore Remix) - Juice WRLD
Yeah, no, no, no, no, no, no, uh
Fuck, uh, Perc'
CB on the beat, h-
Perc', mmm
Bitch, yeah, huh
Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted
Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted
Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted
Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted
Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted
Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted
Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted
Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted
Wasted
She do c- in my basement
I'm a doctor, but I'm runnin' out of patience
She told me that she tryna get closer to S-
She be talkin' to him when she in the matrix
D- why is she so d-?
She Medusa with a little Pocahontas
She been l- all my d- or somethin'
'Cause every time that we're together, I'm unconcious
Hold up, let me be honest
I know I saw her put the P- in my c-
S- 'til my eyes roll back like the old man
Just another funeral for her, god-
Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted
Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted
Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted
Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted
Wasted, GTA love, b- wasted
Wasted, I'm on these d-, I feel wasted
Wasted, get her off my mind when I'm wasted
Wasted, I waste all my time when I'm wasted
Wasted
Rockstar, that's our style, these boys can't take it (yeah)
Hatin', but they're still tryna take our cadence (woah)
You're basic, brand new 'Rari when I'm racin'
Take it, let you roll my w-, please don't l- it, yeah
That's a bum b- that you chasin', ayy
Foreign with me, she a do- (woah)
I love that girl and I do like her body
I don't want the money, I just want the mo-
That's what she say when she lookin' to find me
Lil' boy I'm your father, hakuna matata
I lick that girl, get up all of that, t- her
Got trust in my hitters, used to pray for the locker
I h- from the back and my legs start to lock up
Jacuzzi that b-, I gave that girl flakka
