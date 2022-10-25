Lirik Lagu All Girls Are The Same - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

All Girls Are The Same - Juice WRLD



Mmm, they're rottin' my brain, love

These hoes are the same

I admit it, another ho got me finished

Broke my heart, oh, no, you didn't

Fuck sippin', I'ma down a whole bottle

Hard liquor, hard truth, can't swallow

Need a bartender, put me out my sorrow

Wake up the next day in the Monte Carlo

With a new woman, tell me she from Colorado

And she love women, she'll be gone by tomorrow

Who am I kiddin'?

All this jealousy and agony that I sit in

I'm a jealous boy, really feel like John Lennon

I just want real love, guess it's been a minute

Pissed off from the way that I don't fit in

I don't fit in

Tell me what's the secret to love, I don't get it

Feel like I be runnin' a race I'm not winnin'

Ran into the devil today and she grinnin'

Hey, these girls are insane

Uh, all girls are the same

They're rottin' my brain, love

Think I need a change

Before I go insane, love

All girls are the same

They're rottin' my brain, love

Think I need a change

Before I go insane, love

Ten minutes, she told me it would take ten minutes

To break my heart, oh no, she didn't

Fuck livin', I'ma drown in my sorrow

Fuck givin', I'ma take not borrow

And I'm still sinnin', I'm still losin' my mind

I know I been trippin', I'm still wastin' my time

All the time given, am I dyin'? Am I livin'?

It's fuck feelings, my sorrow go up to the ceilin'

Ah, now I am insane

Demons in my brain, love

Peace I can't attain

'Cause all these girls the same, love

Now I am insane

Demons in my brain, love

Peace I can't attain

'Cause all these girls the same, love

Artis: Juice WRLD

Album: Goodbye & Good Riddance

Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap