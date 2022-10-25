Lirik Lagu God Knows I Tried - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB
Lana Del Rey.
Lana Del Rey. /dok. Spotify

God Knows I TriedLana Del Rey

Sometimes I wake up in the morning
To red, blue, and yellow skies
It's so crazy I could drink it like tequila sunrise
Put on that Hotel California
Dance around like I'm insane
I feel free when I see no one
And nobody knows my name

God knows I live
God knows I died
God knows I begged
Begged, borrowed and cried
God knows I loved
God know I lied
God knows I lost
God gave me life
And God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried

Sometimes I wake up in the morning
To red, blue and yellow lights
On Monday they destroyed me
But by Friday I'm revived
Put on that hotel California
Wear my blinders in the rain
I've got nothing much to live for
Ever since I found my fame

God knows I live
God knows I died
God knows I loved
God knows I lied
God knows I begged
Begged, borrowed and cried
God knows I lost
God gave me life
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried

So let there be light
Let there be light
Light up my life
Light up my life
Let there be light
Let there be light
Light up my life
Light up my life

God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Honeymoon
Tahun Rilis : 2015
Produser : Kieron Menzies, Lana Del Rey & Rick Nowels

Fakta di Balik Lagu

