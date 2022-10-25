Lirik Lagu God Knows I Tried - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

God Knows I Tried – Lana Del Rey

Sometimes I wake up in the morning

To red, blue, and yellow skies

It's so crazy I could drink it like tequila sunrise

Put on that Hotel California

Dance around like I'm insane

I feel free when I see no one

And nobody knows my name

God knows I live

God knows I died

God knows I begged

Begged, borrowed and cried

God knows I loved

God know I lied

God knows I lost

God gave me life

And God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

Sometimes I wake up in the morning

To red, blue and yellow lights

On Monday they destroyed me

But by Friday I'm revived

Put on that hotel California

Wear my blinders in the rain

I've got nothing much to live for

Ever since I found my fame

God knows I live

God knows I died

God knows I loved

God knows I lied

God knows I begged

Begged, borrowed and cried

God knows I lost

God gave me life

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

So let there be light

Let there be light

Light up my life

Light up my life

Let there be light

Let there be light

Light up my life

Light up my life

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

God knows I tried

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey

Album : Honeymoon

Tahun Rilis : 2015

Produser : Kieron Menzies, Lana Del Rey & Rick Nowels

Fakta di Balik Lagu