Lirik Lagu God Knows I Tried - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

God Knows I Tried – Lana Del Rey
Sometimes I wake up in the morning
To red, blue, and yellow skies
It's so crazy I could drink it like tequila sunrise
Put on that Hotel California
Dance around like I'm insane
I feel free when I see no one
And nobody knows my name
God knows I live
God knows I died
God knows I begged
Begged, borrowed and cried
God knows I loved
God know I lied
God knows I lost
God gave me life
And God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
Sometimes I wake up in the morning
To red, blue and yellow lights
On Monday they destroyed me
But by Friday I'm revived
Put on that hotel California
Wear my blinders in the rain
I've got nothing much to live for
Ever since I found my fame
God knows I live
God knows I died
God knows I loved
God knows I lied
God knows I begged
Begged, borrowed and cried
God knows I lost
God gave me life
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
So let there be light
Let there be light
Light up my life
Light up my life
Let there be light
Let there be light
Light up my life
Light up my life
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
God knows I tried
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Honeymoon
Tahun Rilis : 2015
Produser : Kieron Menzies, Lana Del Rey & Rick Nowels
