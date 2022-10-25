Lirik Lagu High by the Beach - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

High by the Beach – Lana Del Rey
High-igh-igh-igh
High-igh-igh-igh
Boy, look at you looking at me
I know you know how I feel
Lovin' you is hard, bein' here's harder
You take the wheel
I don't wanna do this anymore
It's so surreal, I can't survive
If this is all that's real
All I wanna do is get high by the beach
Get high by the beach, get high
All I wanna do is get by by the beach
Get by, baby, baby, bye bye
The truth is I never bought into your bullshit
When you would pay tribute to me
'Cause I know that
All I wanted to do was get high by the beach
Get high baby, baby, bye bye
Boy, look at you lookin' at me
I know you don't understand
You could be a bad motherfucker
But that don't make you a man
Now you're just another one of my problems
Because you got out of hand
We won't survive
We're sinkin' into the sand
All I wanna do is get high by the beach
Get high by the beach, get high
All I wanna do is get by by the beach
Get by, baby, baby, bye bye
The truth is I never bought into your bullshit
When you would pay tribute to me
'Cause I know that
All I wanted to do was get high by the beach
Get high baby, baby, bye bye
Lights, camera, acción
I'll do it on my own
Don't need your money, money
To get me what I want
Lights, camera, acción
I'll do it on my own
Don't need your money, money
To get me what I want
All I wanna do is get high by the beach
Get high by the beach, get high
All I wanna do is get by by the beach
Get by, baby, baby, bye bye
The truth is I never bought into your bullshit
When you would pay tribute to me
'Cause I know that
All I wanted to do was get high by the beach
Get high baby, baby, bye bye
High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh
High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh
High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh
High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh
Anyone can start again
Not through love but through revenge
Through the fire, we're born again
Peace by vengeance brings the end
(High-igh-igh-igh)
