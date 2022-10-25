Lirik Lagu High by the Beach - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

High by the Beach – Lana Del Rey

High-igh-igh-igh

High-igh-igh-igh

Boy, look at you looking at me

I know you know how I feel

Lovin' you is hard, bein' here's harder

You take the wheel

I don't wanna do this anymore

It's so surreal, I can't survive

If this is all that's real

All I wanna do is get high by the beach

Get high by the beach, get high

All I wanna do is get by by the beach

Get by, baby, baby, bye bye

The truth is I never bought into your bullshit

When you would pay tribute to me

'Cause I know that

All I wanted to do was get high by the beach

Get high baby, baby, bye bye

Boy, look at you lookin' at me

I know you don't understand

You could be a bad motherfucker

But that don't make you a man

Now you're just another one of my problems

Because you got out of hand

We won't survive

We're sinkin' into the sand

All I wanna do is get high by the beach

Get high by the beach, get high

All I wanna do is get by by the beach

Get by, baby, baby, bye bye

The truth is I never bought into your bullshit

When you would pay tribute to me

'Cause I know that

All I wanted to do was get high by the beach

Get high baby, baby, bye bye

Lights, camera, acción

I'll do it on my own

Don't need your money, money

To get me what I want

Lights, camera, acción

I'll do it on my own

Don't need your money, money

To get me what I want

All I wanna do is get high by the beach

Get high by the beach, get high

All I wanna do is get by by the beach

Get by, baby, baby, bye bye

The truth is I never bought into your bullshit

When you would pay tribute to me

'Cause I know that

All I wanted to do was get high by the beach

Get high baby, baby, bye bye

High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh

High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh

High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh

High-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh-igh

Anyone can start again

Not through love but through revenge

Through the fire, we're born again

Peace by vengeance brings the end

(High-igh-igh-igh)