Lirik Lagu Cutthroat – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cutthroat – Imagine Dragons

I've been waiting patiently

I built this tower quietly

And when my well of Wellbutrin

Is running dry of serotonin

I can say things I don't mean

Or maybe it's the truth in me

I feel it building, bubbling up

My time is up

I'm so misunderstood, but I live for this

My money's good and I came to win

So step on up, and I promise you

Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you

(Cutthroat) Only one of us

Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you

(Cutthroat) Only one of us

Only one of us gon' make it out alive

I've been making my Gethsemane

Since I was young, my ancestry (cutthroat)

Was marching martyrdom across the

Radadadadumbla plains of Utah (cutthroat)

I can't lie, I've been played

By powerful people who get their way

But I, in time, will climb my mountain

I, in time, will rise

I'm so misunderstood, but I live for this

My money's good and I came to win

So step on up, and I promise you

Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you

(Cutthroat) Only one of us

Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you

(Cutthroat) Only one of us

Only one of us gon' make it out alive

Try me!

Try me!

Cutthroat!

Only one of us

Only one of us, not you (cutthroat)

Only one of us, only one of us

Only one of us

Get on the knee, get on the knee

Get on the knee, get on the knee

Get on the knee, get on the knee

Get on the knee, get on the knee

Cutthroat (get on the knee)

Cutthroat (get on the knee)

(Get-get-get, get-get-get) Cutthroat

(Get-get-get-get-get-get) Cutthroat