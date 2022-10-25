Lirik Lagu Cutthroat – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cutthroat – Imagine Dragons
I've been waiting patiently
I built this tower quietly
And when my well of Wellbutrin
Is running dry of serotonin
I can say things I don't mean
Or maybe it's the truth in me
I feel it building, bubbling up
My time is up
I'm so misunderstood, but I live for this
My money's good and I came to win
So step on up, and I promise you
Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you
(Cutthroat) Only one of us
Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you
(Cutthroat) Only one of us
Only one of us gon' make it out alive
I've been making my Gethsemane
Since I was young, my ancestry (cutthroat)
Was marching martyrdom across the
Radadadadumbla plains of Utah (cutthroat)
I can't lie, I've been played
By powerful people who get their way
But I, in time, will climb my mountain
I, in time, will rise
I'm so misunderstood, but I live for this
My money's good and I came to win
So step on up, and I promise you
Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you
(Cutthroat) Only one of us
Only one of us gon' make it out alive and it's not you
(Cutthroat) Only one of us
Only one of us gon' make it out alive
Try me!
Try me!
Cutthroat!
Only one of us
Only one of us, not you (cutthroat)
Only one of us, only one of us
Only one of us
Get on the knee, get on the knee
Get on the knee, get on the knee
Get on the knee, get on the knee
Get on the knee, get on the knee
Cutthroat (get on the knee)
Cutthroat (get on the knee)
(Get-get-get, get-get-get) Cutthroat
(Get-get-get-get-get-get) Cutthroat
Artikel Pilihan