Lirik Lagu Shouldnt Be - Luke Chiang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB
Luke Chiang
Luke Chiang / instagram @lukaschiang

Shouldnt BeLuke Chiang

I can't stop feeling like none of this matters at

Fool around, tell me words
That you don't mean
I'm already numb to it
I'm already numb to it
Feed me lies, tear me up, break me down
I don't wanna be playin' these games

I'm already used to it
I'm already used to you being this cold

But keepin' you close shouldn't be hard
If you were honest when you said you missed me
You've played with my pride
Making me feel like we had something real

I know we've been over this, it's nothing new
You're still gonna be leaving me here
It's easier hating you than missing you
But I don't wanna be feelin' this way

I'm already through with it
I'm already tired of thinking at all

Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard
If you were honest when you said you missed me
You've played with my pride
Making me feel like we had something real
And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong
This is the last time I'll ask you to listen
I've played all my cards
Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now?

No matter what I say to you
You're gone (I've been tryin' in vain to hold on)
No matter what I say

Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard
If you were honest when you said you've missed me
You've played with my pride
Making me feel like we had something real
And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong
This is the last time I'll ask you to listen
I've played all my cards
Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now?

Credit
Artis : Luke Chiang
Genre : R&B
Tanggal Rilis : 1 Mei 2019

Fakta Menarik Lagu

Luke Chiang merupakan seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu dan instrumentalis asal Amerika dan Taiwan. Ia telah menghasilkan banyak karya musk genre r&b/soul.

Lagu Shouldnt Be miliknya ini mendadak viral di Tiktok. Banyak pengguna Titkok yang membuat video dengan latar belakang musik milik Luke Chiang ini. Selain itu, lagu ini berhasil masuk Spotify Top 200 Charts.

Lagu Shouldnt Be pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2019, namun baru populer di Indonesia pada tahun 2021. Menurut Luke Chiang, lagu ini ditulis olehnya ketika putus dari hubungan pacaran pertamanya.

Shouldnt Be ditulis oleh Luke Chiang dan diproduseri oleh Stephen Moyer. Lagu ini telah diputar sebanyak lebih dari 80 juta kali di Spotify. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

