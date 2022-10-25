Lirik Lagu Remember the Time – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Remember the Time – Michael Jackson
I don't know, bet you wanna try
Every time you see
Do you remember
When we fell in love?
We were young and innocent then
Do you remember
How it all began?
It just seemed like heaven, so why did it end?
Do you remember
Back in the fall?
We'd be together all day long
Do you remember
Us holding hands?
In each other's eyes, we'd stare
Tell me
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love?
Do you remember the time
When we first met, girl?
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love?
Do you remember the time
Do you remember
How we used to talk?
You know
We'd stay on the phone at night 'til dawn
Do you remember
All the things we said?
Like, I love you so, I'll never let you go
Do you remember
Back in the Spring?
Every morning birds would sing
Do you remember
Those special times?
They'll just go on and on
In the back of my mind
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love?
Do you remember the time
When we first met, girl?
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love?
Do you remember the time
