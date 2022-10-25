Lirik Lagu Remember the Time – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Remember the Time – Michael Jackson

I don't know, bet you wanna try

Every time you see

Do you remember

When we fell in love?

We were young and innocent then

Do you remember

How it all began?

It just seemed like heaven, so why did it end?

Do you remember

Back in the fall?

We'd be together all day long

Do you remember

Us holding hands?

In each other's eyes, we'd stare

Tell me

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love?

Do you remember the time

When we first met, girl?

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love?

Do you remember the time

Do you remember

How we used to talk?

You know

We'd stay on the phone at night 'til dawn

Do you remember

All the things we said?

Like, I love you so, I'll never let you go

Do you remember

Back in the Spring?

Every morning birds would sing

Do you remember

Those special times?

They'll just go on and on

In the back of my mind

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love?

Do you remember the time

When we first met, girl?

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love?

Do you remember the time