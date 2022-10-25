Lirik Lagu Hanging On - Ellie Goulding ft. Tinie Tempah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hanging On - Ellie Goulding ft. Tinie Tempah
You know we can get away
Because I'm calling your name
Every day I feel this pain
But you just turn and walk away
No, I just can't keep hanging on
To you and me
I just don't know what is wrong
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
