Lirik Lagu Overdrive - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Overdrive - Conan Gray
Only met on the weekend
Said I'm not catching feelings
Oh, I guess I lied
Diving off of the deep end
I can't think of a reason
We should take our time, oh
All or nothing
Let's just trust the night
Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo
Burning down the street, no left right, left right
I don't wanna see no red light, red light
Fast lane on the beat, go ten-five, ten-five
You right next to me, feel the heat
Going overdrive
Going overdrive, yeah
Yeah, I know you're a stranger
But I'm liking the danger
Of the "I don't know"
Don't give a fuck about labels
Throw the dice on the table
And just let them roll, oh
All or nothing
Let's just trust the night
Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo
Burning down the street, no left right, left right
I don't wanna see no red light, red light
Fast lane on the beat, go ten-five, ten-five
You right next to me, feel the heat
Going overdrive
Going overdrive, yeah
All or nothing
Let's just trust the night, night
All or nothing
You're my ride or die
Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo
Burning down the street, no left right, left right
I don't wanna see no red light, red light
Fast lane on the beat, go ten-five, ten-five
You right next to me, feel the heat
Going overdrive
Going overdrive, yeah
Going overdrive
Going overdrive, yeah
