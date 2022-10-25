Lirik Lagu Overdrive - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Overdrive - Conan Gray

Only met on the weekend

Said I'm not catching feelings

Oh, I guess I lied

Diving off of the deep end

I can't think of a reason

We should take our time, oh

All or nothing

Let's just trust the night

Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

Burning down the street, no left right, left right

I don't wanna see no red light, red light

Fast lane on the beat, go ten-five, ten-five

You right next to me, feel the heat

Going overdrive

Going overdrive, yeah

Yeah, I know you're a stranger

But I'm liking the danger

Of the "I don't know"

Don't give a fuck about labels

Throw the dice on the table

And just let them roll, oh

All or nothing

Let's just trust the night

Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

Burning down the street, no left right, left right

I don't wanna see no red light, red light

Fast lane on the beat, go ten-five, ten-five

You right next to me, feel the heat

Going overdrive

Going overdrive, yeah

All or nothing

Let's just trust the night, night

All or nothing

You're my ride or die

Hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

Burning down the street, no left right, left right

I don't wanna see no red light, red light

Fast lane on the beat, go ten-five, ten-five

You right next to me, feel the heat

Going overdrive

Going overdrive, yeah

Going overdrive

Going overdrive, yeah