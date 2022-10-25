Lirik Moral of the Story – Niall Horan feat. Ashe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Moral of the Story – Niall Horan feat. Ashe

So I never really knew you

God, I really tried to

Blindsided, addicted

Felt we could really do this

But really I was foolish

Hindsight, it's obvious

Talking with my lawyer

She said, "Where'd you find this guy?"

I said, "Young people fall in love

With the wrong people sometimes"

Some mistakes get made

That's alright, that's okay

You can think that you're in love

When you're really just in pain

Some mistakes get made

That's alright, that's okay

In the end, it's better for me

That's the moral of the story, babe

It's funny how a memory

Turns into a bad dream

When running wild turns volatile

Remember how we painted our house

Just like my grandparents did?

So romantic, but we fought the whole time

Should have seen the signs, yeah

Talking with my mother

She said, "Where'd you find this guy?"

Said, "Some people fall in love

With the wrong people sometimes"

Some mistakes get made

That's alright, that's okay

You can think that you're in love

When you're really just in pain

Some mistakes get made

That's alright, that's okay

In the end it's better for me

That's the moral of the story, babe

They say it's better to have loved and lost

Than never to have loved at all

That could be a load of shit

But I just need to tell you all

Some mistakes get made

That's alright, that's okay

You can think that you're in love

When you're really just engaged

Some mistakes get made

That's alright, that's okay

In the end it's better for me

That's the moral of this story