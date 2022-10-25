Lirik Moral of the Story – Niall Horan feat. Ashe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Moral of the Story – Niall Horan feat. Ashe
So I never really knew you
God, I really tried to
Blindsided, addicted
Felt we could really do this
But really I was foolish
Hindsight, it's obvious
Talking with my lawyer
She said, "Where'd you find this guy?"
I said, "Young people fall in love
With the wrong people sometimes"
Some mistakes get made
That's alright, that's okay
You can think that you're in love
When you're really just in pain
Some mistakes get made
That's alright, that's okay
In the end, it's better for me
That's the moral of the story, babe
It's funny how a memory
Turns into a bad dream
When running wild turns volatile
Remember how we painted our house
Just like my grandparents did?
So romantic, but we fought the whole time
Should have seen the signs, yeah
Talking with my mother
She said, "Where'd you find this guy?"
Said, "Some people fall in love
With the wrong people sometimes"
Some mistakes get made
That's alright, that's okay
You can think that you're in love
When you're really just in pain
Some mistakes get made
That's alright, that's okay
In the end it's better for me
That's the moral of the story, babe
They say it's better to have loved and lost
Than never to have loved at all
That could be a load of shit
But I just need to tell you all
Some mistakes get made
That's alright, that's okay
You can think that you're in love
When you're really just engaged
Some mistakes get made
That's alright, that's okay
In the end it's better for me
That's the moral of this story
Artikel Pilihan