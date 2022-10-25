Lirik Lagu Strangers by Nature - Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strangers by Nature - Adele

I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart

For all of my lovers in the present and in the dark

Every anniversary, I'll pay respects and say I'm sorry

For they never stood a chance as if they could

When no one knows what it's like to be us

I've never seen the sky this color before

It's like I'm noticing everythin' a little bit more

Now that all the dust has settled

I rebut all my rebuttals

No one knows what it's like to be us

Strangers by nature

Strangers by nature

Will I ever get there?

Oh, I hope that someday I'll learn

To nurture what I've done

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Mmh-mhm-mhm-mhm-mm

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh

Alright then, I'm ready

Credit

Produser : Ludwig Goransson

Penulis : Adele Adkins, Ludwig Goransson

Album : 30

Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Strangers by Nature diproduseri oleh Ludwig Goransson dan ditulis oleh sang produser itu bersama Adele.