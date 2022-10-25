Lirik Lagu Strangers by Nature - Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
25 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB
Adele
Adele /YouTube/Adele

Strangers by Nature - Adele

I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart
For all of my lovers in the present and in the dark
Every anniversary, I'll pay respects and say I'm sorry
For they never stood a chance as if they could
When no one knows what it's like to be us

I've never seen the sky this color before
It's like I'm noticing everythin' a little bit more
Now that all the dust has settled
I rebut all my rebuttals
No one knows what it's like to be us

Strangers by nature
Strangers by nature

Will I ever get there?
Oh, I hope that someday I'll learn
To nurture what I've done

Ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Mmh-mhm-mhm-mhm-mm
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh
Alright then, I'm ready

Credit

Produser : Ludwig Goransson
Penulis : Adele Adkins, Ludwig Goransson
Album : 30

Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Strangers by Nature diproduseri oleh Ludwig Goransson dan ditulis oleh sang produser itu bersama Adele.

