Lirik Lagu Strangers by Nature - Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart
For all of my lovers in the present and in the dark
Every anniversary, I'll pay respects and say I'm sorry
For they never stood a chance as if they could
When no one knows what it's like to be us
I've never seen the sky this color before
It's like I'm noticing everythin' a little bit more
Now that all the dust has settled
I rebut all my rebuttals
No one knows what it's like to be us
Strangers by nature
Strangers by nature
Will I ever get there?
Oh, I hope that someday I'll learn
To nurture what I've done
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Mmh-mhm-mhm-mhm-mm
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh
Alright then, I'm ready
Credit
Produser : Ludwig Goransson
Penulis : Adele Adkins, Ludwig Goransson
Album : 30
Fakta di Baliknya
Lagu Strangers by Nature diproduseri oleh Ludwig Goransson dan ditulis oleh sang produser itu bersama Adele.
Artikel Pilihan