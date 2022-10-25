Lirik Lagu Bobby in Phoenix - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bobby in Phoenix - Gorillaz

Let's talk about Phoenix

It's got a way

Of helping you to breathe a little better

Through the storm and rain

If you need to escape

Oh you wonder why

Let's talk about Phoenix

It's got a way

Of helping you to breathe a little better

I can slowly see

A light faded away

In my mind and in my heart I have no doubt

Oh you wonder why

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz

Album: The Fall

Rilis: 2010

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap

Penulis Lagu: Bobby Womack, Damon Albarn, Jamie Christopher Hewlett

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Gorillaz merupakan band yang menggunakan konsep unik yaitu virtual kartun. Band asal London, Inggris ini telah merilis beberapa album, di antaranya album yang bertajuk The Fall.