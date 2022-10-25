Lirik Lagu Bobby in Phoenix - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bobby in Phoenix - Gorillaz
Let's talk about Phoenix
It's got a way
Of helping you to breathe a little better
Through the storm and rain
If you need to escape
Oh you wonder why
Let's talk about Phoenix
It's got a way
Of helping you to breathe a little better
I can slowly see
A light faded away
In my mind and in my heart I have no doubt
Oh you wonder why
Credit
Artis: Gorillaz
Album: The Fall
Rilis: 2010
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis Lagu: Bobby Womack, Damon Albarn, Jamie Christopher Hewlett
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Gorillaz merupakan band yang menggunakan konsep unik yaitu virtual kartun. Band asal London, Inggris ini telah merilis beberapa album, di antaranya album yang bertajuk The Fall.
