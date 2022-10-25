Lirik Lagu Roll With It - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Roll With It - Oasis

You gotta roll with it

You gotta take your time

You gotta say what you say

Don't let anybody get in your way

'Cause it's all too much for me to take

Don't ever stand aside

Don't ever be denied

You wanna be who you'd be

If you're coming with me

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside

I think I'm gonna take me away and hide

I'm thinking of things that I just can't abide

I know the roads down which your life will drive (Life will drive)

I'll find the key that lets you slip inside (Slip inside)

Kiss the girl, she's not behind the door (Behind the door)

But you know I think I recognize your face

But I've never seen you before

You've gotta roll with it

You've gotta take your time

You gotta say what you say

Don't let anybody get in your way

'Cause it's all too much for me to take

I know the roads down which your life will drive (Life will drive)

I'll find the key that lets you slip inside (Slip inside)

Kiss the girl, she's not behind the door (Behind the door)

But you know I think I recognize your face

But I've never seen you before

You gotta roll with it

You gotta take your time

You gotta say what you say

Don't let anybody get in your way

'Cause it's all too much for me to take

Don't ever stand aside

Don't ever be denied

You wanna be who you'd be

If you're coming with me

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

I think I've got a feeling I've lost inside (Take me away)

